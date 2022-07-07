'Sheriff' James Ryan: Ireland utilising the down time well

It is four years since Ireland last embarked on a three-Test series overseas and even for those who were on that 2018 tour to Australia, being back in the air and on different soil for a lengthy period of time requires some acclimatisation.

Thankfully for the older brigade there are some touring traditions, despite the interjection of the Covid pandemic, that have remained intact and been revived on this trip to New Zealand.

For as valuable to head coach Andy Farrell as this demanding five-game schedule in three weeks in the most rugby-intensive environment imaginable is, so too is the escape from the intensity of preparing for and playing some of the best players in the world on their own turf.

With a squad of which more than half of those players have never toured before, the traditions of touring must be passed on and with it the importance of being a “good tourist”.

The first two weeks before Ireland transferred from Auckland to Dunedin yesterday in advance of Saturday's must-win second Test against the All Blacks have already brought many of the less experienced players out of their shells, according to James Ryan.

“Faz always drives that,” he said. “He wants not just Johnny (Sexton) or Pete (O’Mahony) or whatever, he often says he wants everybody to be a leader, everybody to come out of their shell.

“It’s a big part of this tour and we’ve talked about how the Maori games are just as important as the Tests in terms of building that squad and that depth and helping the young guys step up. So we’ve definitely seen guys step up to the plate and be more vocal and have a point of view.”

The lock has, at the still tender age of 25, been touring since the summer of 2017, when he made his Test debut against the USA in New Jersey and on the same trip then backed it up with a second appearance against Japan in Tokyo.

Touring, he said, was not exactly like riding a bike, particularly when the latest port of call is New Zealand.

“I don’t know if it’s easy. It’s tough. It’s just a great opportunity, what we’ve said all along,” Ryan said. “So 2018 was the last tour but this tour is just different, the five games. We’re trying to build over the next year, 18 months and this tour is a huge part of that.

“It’s been about making it as tough as we can for us and seeing how we respond. Similarly last time in 2018, we lost the first Test and we had to respond so we need a big response this week.”

Away from the rugby, though, the down time has been well utilised.

“I really like Auckland. We’ve even be pretty lucky with the weather. The lads with the Lions in 2017 said it rained for the full time but it’s been dry mostly, apart from today, and it’s been a bit cold but it’s been dry, which is great.

“I’ve liked it, the food’s been good, (there is a) 30 per cent Asian population here or something like that and I like my Asian food so we’ve have had a bit of a window to get out and get a bite to eat. I’ve enjoyed that as well. So I’m liking it and looking forward to heading to Dunedin as well. Seemingly that’s a lot colder but looking forward to that too.”

Whether the electric scooters many of the Ireland players have been seen riding along the streets of Auckland in recent days are available in Dunedin is yet to be discovered but Ryan is a fan.

“They need to get the scooters into Dublin, don’t they? I don’t know how well they’d work though. I think they could be trouble.

“But they’ve been brilliant, $20 pass for the whole week. We’ve got some guys that are on the financial tips and advice (committee) and so Tadhg Beirne and I think it was Ryan Baird gave us the heads up to saving a few bucks, buy the pass, scooter for the week.”

Ryan’s calling in terms of tour committees is different again, he explained.

“I’m one of the Sheriffs, so making sure guys don’t slip up. If anyone’s late or any mishaps, they get punished pretty severely actually.”

What form those punishments take, Ryan was not at liberty to divulge.

“Probably things that can’t be printable,” he said. “The punishments and fines, we’re pretty corrupt so we take all sorts in exchange.

“The most heinous crime? No, I won’t even go into it. But it’s a bit of craic. It’s important to make the tours enjoyable and then from Wednesday, Thursday you start to focus in on the Test.”

Do not be mistaken. The rugby does come first and no more so when there is a Test to be won under the roof of Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday in order to keep the series alive and keep meeting the challenges being presented to this Ireland team.

“When you think of five games in the space of a few weeks, it might never happen again, so that’s what this whole tour is about. It’s about really challenging ourselves in the toughest conditions and that’s what it was like last week.

“We had the Maori game and a Test on the Saturday, and that’s what it’s going to be like in the next couple of weeks. That’s exactly what we want.

“Obviously we’re disappointed with the weekend but the great thing about a Test series is that you get to go again this week, and the best thing about this tour is that it will give us clarity about where we’re at and where to improve on.”