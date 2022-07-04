Andy Farrell's Ireland squad has healthier complexion ahead of second All Black test 

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton was set to complete his return to play protocols on Monday as Andy Farrell’s squad prepared to welcome back Mack Hansen, Rob Herring and Harry Byrne to full training ahead of Saturday’s must-win second Test against New Zealand.
Sexton was removed for a Head Injury Assessment 31 minutes into Ireland’s 42-19 loss to the All Blacks last Saturday at Eden Park and did not return to the field, instead watching the second half from the Irish dugout.
Yet the fly-half passed his HIA2 test after the game and head coach Farrell suggested he would be back in contention to start this Saturday’s clash in Dunedin if he passed HIA3 on Monday because there would not have been a confirmed concussion.
Jeremy Loughman and Dave Heffernan have sustained confirmed criteria one concussions, the former after a head injury last Wednesday when the Munster loosehead faced the Maori All Blacks, while the Connacht hooker was removed from the Test series opener three minutes after coming off the bench showing clear symptoms of a concussion. Both front rowers are now following their individual 12-day return to play protocols.
Farrell has seen a welcome boost to his playing numbers, though, with loosehead Ed Byrne arriving in Auckland on Saturday evening, and centre Stuart McCloskey landing on Monday as a replacement for fellow Ulster man James Hume, who has begun his return journey home following a groin injury suffered against the Maori All Blacks.
Existing squad members have also been cleared to take a full part in training this week with hooker Rob Herring and fly-half Harry Byrne overcoming injuries and wing Hansen having completed his period of isolation following a positive Covid Test.
Prop Finlay Bealham was a withdrawal from the first Test matchday 23 having also tested positive for Covid but will be available to train later this week once his isolation period is complete.