Andy Farrell's Ireland squad has healthier complexion ahead of second All Black test 

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton was set to complete his return to play protocols on Monday as Andy Farrell’s squad prepared to welcome back Mack Hansen, Rob Herring and Harry Byrne to full training ahead of Saturday’s must-win second Test against New Zealand.

Sexton was removed for a Head Injury Assessment 31 minutes into Ireland’s 42-19 loss to the All Blacks last Saturday at Eden Park and did not return to the field, instead watching the second half from the Irish dugout.