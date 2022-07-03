Paul O'Connell: 'Poor, frustrating and  disappointing. Plenty for Ireland to address before Dunedin'

Paul O’Connell admits Ireland’s set-piece woes against the All Blacks on Saturday will have to be fixed this week if the tourists want to take this Test series to the wire.

Levelling the series in Dunedin next Saturday will mean Ireland making history and beating the All Blacks for the first time on New Zealand soil but a repeat of their first Test performance in a 42-19 defeat at Eden Park will spell the end of those ambitions.

Forwards coach O’Connell was particularly disappointed by the dominance the home side enjoyed at scrum time as well as a misfiring Irish lineout that failed to provide a consistent attacking platform on Saturday.

“It was poor last night, there is no doubt about it,” the former Ireland captain said. “From a scrum point of view, some of the (referee’s) interpretation is frustrating but that is something we need to address and figure out.

“Lineout-wise, we had 17 lineouts but we lost four of them. Another one we lost, we won, but lost on the ground, so effectively we lost five lineouts. Two of them were actually really good lineouts. We just got our drill wrong a little bit.

Paul O'Connell: Frustrated by the number of errors outof touch by Ireland.

“Two of them, they got their defence right which you expect against New Zealand, they have a very good mirror lineout and historically they have been very good against us. That was a frustrating part of our game.

“It is an important part of our game in terms of being able to play our game and maybe stop the opposition play as well when we have the ball and they don’t have it is good for us.

“Those parts of the game where we don’t help another team get into the game are things we will have to address.”

The Irish camp was also disappointed by the number of cheap access points they offered up to the All Blacks in a six tries to three defeat with the home side only too willing and able to exact severe punishment for such errors.

“It is frustrating and disappointing, obviously,” O’Connell said. “They are a very good side and they are always going to score tries. I suppose we cannot give them access to those tries which we did a little bit unfortunately with some of our play.

“They got field position and scored some tries with excellent skill and good attacking play but at times we had an exit lineout which we kind of executed, but got turned over at the ruck and they scored pretty quickly.

“We had an attack on their 22, unfortunately we put the ball down (intercepted by Sevu Reece) and they go the length of the field. Those kinds of ones you can’t give away. For sure they will cut you open at times but those tries that I just mentioned are frustrating.

“And then from our own point of view, we were over the line (and held up) a few times and that was tough. You need to take every single chance you can get; it is kind of similar to the Maori game the other night. We gave them a bit of a headstart and then we had our chances to score but we just couldn’t seem to get the ball on the ground.

“It was a frustrating night all round.”