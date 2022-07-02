Player ratings New Zealand v Ireland: Barretts shine, van der Flier papers over cracks

New Zealand

15 Jordie Barrett – 8.5

Apart from Keith Earls at the start, missed nothing all night long. A constant threat from all over the pitch, scored the first try from close-range. Six out of six off the tee added up to a field day of 17 points. Imperious.

14 Sevu Reece – 8

Give him a sniff 80 metres out and you don’t see him for dust. One loose pass in the New Zealand 22 was all he needed to remind the watching world that there can’t be a sharper wing in the game. Turned a ding-dong half hour into a no-contest. Ruthless.

13 Rieko Ioane – 7.5

For surely the first time since ripping the Lions up on his starting debut five years ago, the converted wing saved tries instead of scoring them. He salvaged two apparent lost causes in two minutes, do-or-die tackles to deny Joey Carbery and Josh van der Flier.

12 Quinn Tupea – 7

Scored the All Blacks’ third try, a beaut from Beauden Barrett’s boot with such ease that referee Karl Dickson called for an off-side check. Irish hopes of a reprieve disappeared with the replay.

11 Leicester Fainga’anuku – 6.5

Named after the city where his father, Malakai, helped Tonga beat Italy during the 1999 World Cup. Swept into the Test arena on a flood of ten tries for the Crusaders, the newcomer with the longest name in the game almost turned his first pass as an All Black into another.

10 Beauden Barrett – 8

But for his interception during a stormy start, the game might have turned out very differently. Never afraid to run from deep, he keeps on proving that there’s no substitute for supreme skill executed to perfection, like the grubber for Tupea.

9 Aaron Smith – 8

Early Irish dominance forced him to resort to a box-kick or two which appeared to be tediously out of character. Sadly for the visitors, it was and long before his withdrawal the pass-master had gone through his repertoire, including a bewitching one-hander behind his back.

1 George Bower – 7

Went toe-to-toe with Tadhg Furlong for an hour and gave as good as he got. Won an early penalty when the chips were down and played a major part in ensuring the All Blacks made it unusually uncomfortable in the set-piece for powerful opposition.

2 Codie Taylor – 6

Less conspicuous in the loose than usual for one of the best in the business. He also had to cope with the traumatic effect of witnessing two of his throws fall into enemy hands. Unusual, too, that he became the first All Black to be substituted.

3 Ofa Tu’ungafasi – 8

His power and nous amounted to an uncomfortable night for Andrew Porter. No tighthead had made any sort of lasting impression on Leinster’s multi-dimensional prop during the Six Nations. Tu’ungafasi can be well pleased with his night’s work.

4 Brodie Retallick – 7

Like Mark Twain and countless others, proved that the obituarists will have to wait. Had a point to prove, that after 93 caps he still has a long way to go, all the way to France and another World Cup.

5 Sam Whitelock – 7

Questions over his place had been simmering since committing the cardinal sin of leading his country to successive defeats in Dublin and Paris eight months. The questions had disappeared by half-time, banished by an all-round quality which included 17 tackles.

6 Scott Barrett – 7

While his younger brothers strutted their stuff behind, the senior member of the fraternal trio did his up front. Topped the New Zealand tackle count with 20 and was still there manning the barricades to the very end.

7 Sam Cane, capt – 7

With his famous predecessor Richie McCaw watching from the stand, he emerged with credit from a severe test of his captaincy. Recovered from an early fumble to claim the distinction of forcing Tadhg Furlong into a knock-on.

8 Ardie Savea – 9

Exploited Irish defensive frailty to the hilt. His first try just before half-time ensured that the All Blacks didn’t merely avenge their beating in Dublin but that they effectively stopped their opponents a long way inside the distance. His second, just after half-time, left bodies strewn in his wake.

Pick of the substitutes:

Pita Gus Sowakula, ensured Irish misery overflowed with a try from the back of a scrum.

16 Samisoni Taukei’ano, for Taylor 60 mins.

17 Karl Tuinukuafe, for Bower, 60 mins. Yellow card.

18 Angus Ta’avao, for Tu;ungafasi, 55 mins.

19 Pita Gus Sowakula, for Retallick, 63 mins.

20 Dalton Papalii, for Cane, 67 mins 21 Finlay Christie, for Smith, 60 mins.

22 Richie Mo’unga, for Tupea, 60 mins.

23 Braydon Ennor, for Ioane, 67 mins.

Ireland

15 Hugo Keenan – 5

Recovered from an anxious start to provide the opening try. It all went so rapidly downhill from there that he and almost all those around him would not have experienced before. A painful introduction to the harsh realities of life in New Zealand.

14 Keith Earls – 6

A touch of class for Test try No. 35, stepping between Jordie Barrett and Aaron Smith. The early prospect of a historic victory vanished like a mirage in such devastating fashion that it would have taken the Munster veteran back to Ireland’s last Test in NZ, the 60-0 thrashing in Hamilton ten years ago.

13 Garry Ringrose – 5

Some big tackles, a 12th international try and unswerving devotion to the cause could not compensate for costly mistakes. Just as the All Blacks were digging in for a hard night’s labour, Ringrose’s ball skills deserted him just long enough for Sevu Reece to turn the game inside out and upside down.

12 Robbie Henshaw – 5

Left flailing at thin air by Ardie Savea, not that he was alone in that respect. Ran hard during the second half in a lost cause and knows he will have to produce something better to keep his place ahead of Bundee Aki.

11 James Lowe – 4

One booming touch-finder from his left boot but precious little in the way of an attacking threat. A fumbled pass with the All Blacks retreating at a rate of knots summed up his night.

10 Johnny Sexton – 5

Had twice exploited space in New Zealand’s midfield with chips which would have caused havoc but for the unfriendly bounces. His head striking Sam Cane’s knee forced him to leave, an exit which coincided with his team’s collapse.

9 Jamison Gibson-Park – 4

New Zealand ensured that their émigré scrum-half paid a more savage price for his mistakes than any other Irish player. Wrong decisions led to two of the four tries during the 16 first-half minutes when his team shipped 28 points.

1 Andrew Porter – 5

Problems from the start on a night when Ireland won only 50 per cent of scrums on their put-in, a big concern for next week. To his credit, he alone of either front row went the full 80, almost scoring at the end.

2 Dan Sheehan – 6.5

Made no fewer than five destructive carries during the 20-phase movement ultimately finished off by Earls. At the very heartbeat of Ireland’s domination during the first quarter only to end up beneath his own crossbar watching four conversions fly overhead before half-time.

3 Tadhg Furlong – 4.5

Almost certainly his most uncomfortable experience in an Ireland jersey. His inability to cope with George Bower will be high on Andy Farrell’s must-fix list if there is to be any realistic hope of taking the series into a decider.

4 Tadhg Beirne – 5

Such a tour de force for so long that it is almost shocking to see him struggle for any real impact. Suffered by comparison with his opposite number and left Irish fans bemoaning Iain Henderson’s unavoidable absence through injury.

5 James Ryan – 5

Highlights are hard to find beyond his theft of one New Zealand line-out. Heavily outpointed by his All Black counterpart, the best that can be said is that Ryan won’t lack for any motivational sources ahead of next Saturday.

6 Peter O’Mahony – 6

Prominent at the start when his turnover gave fleeting promise to a second Earls try hot on the heels of the first. Prominent again at the end but what happened in between will have caused him to lose more sleep than the impression of his team being harshly treated by referee Karl Dickson.

7 Josh van der Flier – 7

Not for the first time he displayed a rare capacity for making the average Trojan look like a loitering layabout. Topped the Irish tackle count with 20 but not even he could keep papering over all the cracks.

8 – Caelan Doris – 4.5

Came up short like too many others, not that he will need anyone to tell him. If you learn more in adversity than triumph, then he will be all the better for the experience despite being unable to make a telling contribution, in stark contrast to the other No. 8.

Pick of the substitutes:

Bundee Aki, a try to wipe a little of the bad look off the scoreboard.

Substitutions:

16 Dave Heffernan, for Sheehan 63-66 mins.

17 Cian Healy, not used.

18 Tom O’Toole, for Furlong, 66 19 Kieran Treadwell, for Beirne, 65.

20 Jack Conan, for Doris, 56 21 Conor Murray, for Gibson-Park, 73 22 Joey Carbery, for Sexton, 30 23 Bundee Aki, for Earls, 56.