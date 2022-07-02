Letter from Auckland: Returning son Gibson-Park hopes to make memories during his homecoming

For the four Kiwi-born players in Ireland’s squad facing the All Blacks this morning, a small section of the ramparts encircling fortress Eden Park has been dismantled and it means the world to them.

Jamison Gibson-Park and James Lowe were set to start in the Ireland backline with fly-half Joey Carbery and centre Bundee Aki on the bench as Andy Farrell’s were attempting to make history today by becoming the first Irish side to win a Test on these shores.

A win would also end New Zealand’s remarkable 28-year winning streak at their favourite stadium and having been reunited with families after too long separated by lockdowns and closed borders as a result of the Covid pandemic, Gibson-Park was relishing the opportunity to represent his adopted country for the first time in front of friends and loved ones.

While Aki, who captained the Ireland XV on Wednesday in their opening game of the tour against the Maori All Blacks, spoke of the joys of experiencing home cooking when he returned to the South Auckland home of his parents early in the tour last week, Gibson-Park, 30, has done the initial reunion but will resist the temptation to spend more time his family until after the tour when the Leinster scrum-half will remain here for a holiday.

“It's pretty awesome,” Gibson-Park said of the feeling of catching up after so long apart. “Obviously it's good to see family and friends but in the back of my head, I know there are some pretty big games coming up.

“For the moment I am focusing on them and then I'll hang on here for a few weeks after, so that's when I'll get a bit of family time.

“It would be easy to get caught up in the whole family buzz but I'm well-aware of what's to come in the next few weeks.” Nevertheless, there was set to be plenty of green-tinged Kiwi support for Gibson-Park descending on Eden Park for the first Test. His wife and daughter have also travelled from Dublin while his parents have travelled up from the east coast town of Gisborne. They had seen him play for Leinster but his elevation to the Ireland set-up came during the era of closed stadia and international travel restrictions and the number nine made his Test debut at an empty Aviva Stadium in October 2020 for a delayed Six Nations game against Italy.

Now firmly installed as first-choice scrum-half, Gibson-Park’s 18th Ireland cap brought him full circle to Eden Park and a first international in front of his folks.

“It will be a pretty big contingent. I am from Great Barrier Island which is out off of Auckland, so there will be a good few people coming in from there and from all over the country. My folks live down in Gisborne now … the majority of my family are on the island. There will be plenty of (green) floating around. Hopefully anyway!”

A visit to the island awaits post-Test series but first there was business to attend to at the ground where he started his Super Rugby career with the Blues.

“Eden Park is a fortress. It's going to be unbelievably tough. But personally, I will have family in the stands for the first time, so it could get a bit emotional. Once you're in it, you're good.” You don’t need to a Kiwi in this Ireland squad to understand New Zealand attitudes towards visiting Test teams. A tongue in cheek advertising campaign by State betting agency TAB has poked fun at the Ireland squad since they arrived in Auckland last week to be greeted by a billboard bearing a shamrock with the message: “Think The Flight Was Long? Try A 28-Year Unbeaten Streak at Eden Park”.

Among the others have been the succinct “0 Wins In NZ” and “4 Kiwis On The Team. That Might Help Your Odds A Little”.

Earlier this week, Gavin Coombes had been reminded of the words of Andy Farrell telling the squad not to expect anyone to be stopping them in the street to tell them how good they are, to which the Munster No.8 responded: “Yeah, we’re not walking around Limerick anymore! I’ve definitely got that. To be fair we’ve met a few Irish people around and they’ll come up to us and wish us the best of luck but the New Zealanders are letting us know what they think of us and what they expect is going to happen. They’re not wishing us any luck anyway.”

“No, it’s an exciting opportunity come down here when everyone is against you and to try and prove them wrong.” Gibson-Park was of the same mind. “You can take it however you want to really,” the scrum-half said. “It's not something we have spoken about or anything. Obviously TAB are trying to follow in the footsteps of Paddy Power but I don't think they are even close. It's all good.”