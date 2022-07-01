Munster to host Declan Kidney's London Irish in Cork pre-season fixture

Munster Rugby have announced that they will host Declan Kidney's London Irish in a pre-season friendly clash.

Graham Rowntree will become the new head coach of Munster in the coming weeks, and his first port of call will be friendlies against Irish and fellow Premiership side Gloucester.

Gloucester kick off Munster's pre-season with a trip to Musgrave Park on Friday, August 26th, which will be followed a week later by the clash with Kidney's side, on September 2nd.

Irish advanced to the Challenge Cup quarterfinals this season and finished seventh in the Premiership, while Munster stuttered to a lacklustre finish, losing convincingly to Ulster in the quarter-final of the URC.

It has been all change in Munster, with a nearly-new coaching cast ready to get their hands on a squad loaded with potential.

With Mike Prendergast arriving as attack coach, Denis Leamy joining as defence coach, and Andi Kyriacou being promoted from the academy to the position of forwards coach, Rowntree will have a new coaching trio surrounding him.

As well as the coaching alterations, Munster have promoted five academy players to senior contracts, and have signed centre Antoine Frisch from Bristol Bears, hooker Chris Moore, and former All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa.