Injuries mount for Andy Farrell as misfiring Ireland look to bounce back

MAORI ALL BLACKS 32 IRELAND XV 17

The way Ireland players began to drop like flies at FMG Stadium Waikato yesterday, the more grateful Andy Farrell will have become that his Test side for Saturday’s series opener against the All Blacks were watching on from the stands.

The head coach was set to name his matchday 23 in the early hours of this morning safe in the knowledge that the vast majority of his frontline, Triple Crown-winning stars had been kept out of the Maori All Blacks firing line as the second string were consigned to a 32-17 defeat in the opening match of this New Zealand tour.

Yet the two-hour coach journey back to Auckland late on Wednesday evening local time will have been far from restful. Aside from the deep disappointment of a defeat for this team in green it was the knock-on effect that may arise as a result of those injuries on Farrell’s selections for the Eden Park bench.

No area of his team is more concerning that at loosehead prop. Dave Kilcoyne did not make it onto the plane for New Zealand following the neck injury he sustained during the Six Nations which caused him to miss the business end of Munster’s season.

While yesterday Farrell was forced to withdraw the uncapped Jeremy Loughman as a precaution at half-time despite him being cleared to return to the field in the opening quarter by the independent match doctor following a Head Injury Assessment.

Loughman is not ruled out as yet but his removal had a sting in the tail when his replacement Cian Healy then sustained a nasty looking ankle injury after getting trapped under a tackle.

The Test centurion had to be helped onto a medical kart in order to be driven off the field, leaving tighthead replacement Finlay Bealham to reprise a role at loosehead for the final 11 minutes of the game.

It had not ended well the last time he was asked to switch corners of the front row – against Georgia in the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup.

Farrell brought three players in each of the front-row positions in his 40-man squad for a five-game, three-week schedule and now faces a dilemma on both sides after just the first of them. It will be an even deeper one if Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong, his starters in each role, encounter troubles of their own over the coming weekends.

The replacement’s diversion from tight to loosehead cover yesterday forced starting tighthead Tom O’Toole to play all 80 minutes against the Maori All Blacks and he now seems likely to be asked to back up that performance with a bench role in the first Test as Bealham shadows Porter on the other side.

For now, though, the head coach has the majority of his first XV locked and loaded, albeit having lost right wing Mack Hansen to a positive Covid test result and lock Iain Henderson to a tour-ending knee injury.

Deeper squad issues arose in Hamilton with a groin problem for emerging midfield star James Hume and a leg strain for rookie wing/full-back Jimmy O’Brien.

With O’Brien’s problem adding to the loss of Hansen, the right-wing vacancy now looks to be a straight choice between Jordan Larmour and Keith Earls, both of whom started against the Maori All Blacks.

Jack Conan’s appearance on the bench in Waikato as back-row cover suggests Peter O’Mahony could start at blindside flanker as Caelan Doris switches to his best position at No.8 in place of his Leinster colleague.

Henderson’s absence meant Tadhg Beirne was denied a first game back since the Six Nations on Wednesday in favour of keeping him in cotton wool for Eden Park and a partnership role in the second row with James Ryan.

All was set to be revealed at around 3:30am Irish time, about 20 minutes after Farrell took a deep breath and braced himself for any further casualties arising from the final main training session in Auckland’s North Harbour Stadium.

“It’s good to be alive, you know?” an unnervingly chipper Farrell declared post-match yesterday. “That’s what we’re here for, to test ourselves. We knew that playing on a Wednesday night was always going to put us under a bit of pressure. How we deal with adversity is going to be good for us as well, going forward.”

As for the Ireland XV players who are set to take a back seat this weekend, Farrell said there would be plenty of lessons learned to also take the forward.

Asked to identify some of them, he added: “That you can’t win every game unless you’re disciplined and what you certainly can’t do is you can’t be poor on your exiting because that invites them into where they want to be.

“There’s plenty that we can talk about behind closed doors but if you have back-to-back errors – never mind two, sometimes three or four they will always turn into points against these oppositions.”

IRELAND (POSSIBLE v New Zealand): H Keenan; J Larmour or K Earls, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton – captain, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; T Beirne, J Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris.