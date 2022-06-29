Gavin Coombes: Inexperienced Ireland can learn from this defeat

Gavin Coombes was left to rue a string of missed opportunities by Ireland as the Maori All Blacks celebrated a 32-17 win but the No.8 vowed that lessons would be learned from a chastening opening to the summer tour of New Zealand.

Coombes had pulled on a green jersey for the first time since making his first two Test appearances for Ireland against Japan and the USA 12 months ago in Dublin and his try-scoring performance was one of the few positives on a disappointing outing for Andy Farrell’s second string.

Yet there was also frustration at Ireland’s poor discipline and the failure to convert chances at FMG Stadium Waikato, the Munster back-rower one of three players to have a try held up by Maori defenders at the tryline when the score was 32-10 just after half-time.

“If we had have scored there we would have got ourselves back into the game and had a real chance of winning it and putting a better foot forward,” Coombes said. “What, was it three held-up tries? They are moments we can learn from.

“We need to learn about the intensity, the level we need to get to, to play international rugby. For five lads it was their first experience and for other lads they have only two or three caps so there will be a lot of learning to know what is needed to play at this level.

“Think back to the first half; we gave them a penalty, a loose kick, or a loose kick chase and they make a step, a half-line break and if we are not switched on, then they are getting in under the sticks. It is those small moments that we need to learn from.”

Coombes was able to identify the areas Ireland stumbled over against the Maori All Blacks, who outscored the tourists by four tries to two in Hamilton.

“Our discipline really let us down in the first-half, we were very disappointed to come in at half-time with that margin between us because it felt like we were not far off them. We gave them opportunities to score tries and they took them. I don’t think we did ourselves many favours at the breakdown and that is definitely something we will look at.

“We gave a much better account of ourselves in the second-half. I definitely felt we grew into it as a team when we addressed our discipline at half-time, we were probably the better team in the second half. It was disappointing that we did not start the game like that. There are a lot of new lads here; lads who don’t have many caps. It is a learning experience and it will do a huge amount for this group.

“I was pleased with certain aspects but then there were parts where I could have done a bit better. Like, there was a time when I threw an offload and it ended up at Nick Timoney’s feet; I threw a pass to Jordy (Larmour) and he had to reach to get it. So, little small things like that can be worked on. There were also a few tackles that I could have stuck in for a bit longer.

“There are always bits you can look at.”

He added: “We just gave them ins. Our discipline, our breakdown was not good enough when we had the ball ourselves; they were able to get it back off us. Defensively we were not setting quick enough and they were able to get around us. We gave them opportunities and in fairness to them, they took them.”