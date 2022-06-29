Talking points: Sobering start to tour as injuries mount for Ireland

Horror show in Hamilton

Well, that was fairly sobering. Any notion of getting a boost ahead of the opening Test against the All Blacks on Saturday was gone by half-time. By then it was a damage-limitation exercise. Ireland might have won the second half 7-0 but it was still error-strewn and unconvincing. It was better than the opening half, but that wasn’t hard.

The interval stats told everything and laid out a timely warning what will happen over the next few weeks if Ireland are off the mark and not clinical. Ireland made 111 tackles to 32 for the Maoris in that opening half. They also missed 21 tackles — in 40 minutes! — and had just 30 carries to the Maori’s 88. They were lucky to be only 32-10 behind at the break.

And, of course, there are injuries. Cian Healy looks the most serious of them and with Jeremy Loughman going off after just over a minute for a HIA and not returning for the second half, Andy Farrell suddenly could have a major issue ahead of Saturday. Finlay Bealham, usually a tighthead, came on and slotted in on the opposite side but if Loughman and Healy are out, then Andrew Porter is the only loosehead left.

Jimmy O’Brien and James Hume also picked up knocks and with Iain Henderson ruled out of the tour earlier in the week and a doubt about hooker Rob Herring, it’s hard to imagine a worse build-up to meeting the All Blacks on home soil.

That said, some perspective is needed from this one. A dozen of the players who started at the FMG Waikato Stadium had just 25 caps between them so cohesion, understandably, might be an issue.

But what will gall will be the basic individual errors ... Dave Heffernan’s knock-on as he tried to tap a penalty five metres from the home line, to Ciarán Frawley twice failing to find touch with penalties, to Joey Carbery kicking a clearance out on the full with his first touch to knocking-on in his next involvement.

Maori All Blacks' TJ Perenara and Bundee Aki of Ireland embrace in a Hongi after the game

Bundee Aki crowned his homecoming with a try on his first outing as captain but coughed up penalties. There was hardly anyone flawless, although Gavin Coombes will pick out a few moments. Not too many more will be rushing back to have a look at themselves in this one.

Wayne’s world

No doubt the Irish management and some of the more experienced players would have had plenty of advice over the past few days for the five lads making their Irish debut in this one.

Helpful then for match referee Wayne Barnes to add his own bit of advice after 14 minutes to Connacht flanker Cian Prendergast who, in typical fashion, was shooting out of the line at every opportunity from the outset.

“Stop chasing everything that you are not able to,” he advised the Kildare native as he pinged him for a penalty.

Dream debut

None of the five Irish debutants — Jimmy O’Brien, Ciarán Frawley, Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy and, to a lesser extent, Cian Prendergast — can be happy with their displays. Andy Farrell had billed it as the biggest game of their lives but the quintet will know a lot more will be required if they are to push on for further opportunities in green.

In contrast, Maori full-back Zarn Sullivan showed how to make a debut memorable. The 21-year old was outstanding, full of confidence in his handling, kicking and running and he just grew into the game.

The Sullivan household will enjoy the highlights reel. He got their opening try, set up several others and then four minutes from time spectacularly prevented a penalty from Ciarán Frawley from going to touch And then to crown it all his 23-year old brother Bailyn came off the bench in the second half for them to play together for the first time. Now that’s a dream debut.

In from the cold

Fair play to Niall Scannell. He only arrived in New Zealand on Tuesday from Ireland. Goodness knows where his body clock was but he shrugged off the jet-lag and steadied the ship when he was introduced just after an hour.

An injury picked up by Rob Herring earlier in the week prompted the call to Scannell and he may well now be on the bench for Saturday’s opening test at Eden Park with Dan Sheehan starting.

A fair reward for the 30-year old who won the last of his 20 caps off the bench against the All Blacks in the World Cup in October 2019.