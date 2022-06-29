Misfiring Ireland fall to heavy defeat at hands of Maori All Blacks

Maori All Blacks 32 Ireland 17

Ireland suffered the worst possible start to their New Zealand tour on Wednesday as Andy Farrell’s second string were soundly beaten by the Maori All Blacks at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Injuries to James Hume, Jeremy Loughman, Jimmy O’Brien and Cian Healy added further misery on a sobering day in Hamilton at the start of a five-game tour which will continue on Saturday morning Irish time with the first Test against New Zealand at Eden Park.

Head coach Farrell had wanted to see his players perform under “extreme pressure” in a rugby-obsessed country he described as the most difficult place to tour in the world game and if this opening match was any guide, his squad is in for a trying time over the next three weeks.

Outscored by four tries to one in an error-strewn first half played out in pouring rain, the tourists had no answer to the Maori All Blacks’ counter-attacking threat with a disjointed, porous defensive performance that underlined the lack of cohesion in a side playing together for the first time.

Tries from full-back Zarn Sullivan, outstanding right wing Shane Stevenson, All Blacks scrum-half Brad Weber and Crusaders No.8 Cullen Grace left Ireland shellshocked after the first 40 minutes.

Captain Bundee Aki’s try on 20 minutes a rare moment of joy as the Connacht centre returned to his former home stadium where he had played for the Chiefs before his 2014 move to Ireland.

Ireland were also unable to get on the same page as referee Wayne Barnes at the breakdown as the Maori All Blacks opened up a commanding 32-10 half-time lead as the tourists struggled to find any attacking rhythm.

Though uncapped fly-half Ciaran Frawley kicked Ireland into an early 3-0 lead it was their rearguard that caused most concern, however, Aki conceding a penalty to allow the Maori to level through Josh Ioane on seven minutes.

A 50-22 kick from full-back Sullivan put the home side back within range of Ireland’s tryline and they exploited a bunched defence to take the ball to the posts before switching back against the grain to score on the right through the full-back who had started the move with his big boot.

Aki’s response through a break at the tail of a lineout would offer only a brief respite on 20 minutes. Ioane added three more points with a penalty before the influential Stevenson exploited a slightly overcooked Frawley Garryowen to set in motion a clinical counter, passing back to his fly-half who broke down the right before returning the favour to his support-running wing who scored in the corner.

Ioane’s conversion made it 18-10 after 28 minutes and it was not long before the Irish players were back under their own posts, their narrow defence again exposed as co-captain Weber crashed over on 34 minutes with the conversion handing the Maori All Blacks a 22-point half-time lead.

Though there was more cohesion after the interval as the rain finally eased, the home side’s defence stepped up to deny the Irish a fast start to the second half. Flankers Ciaran Prendergast and Nick Timoney were both denied tries, held up over and in front of the tryline respectively inside the first 10 minutes after the restart.

Ireland lost James Hume to a worrying looking leg injury on 49 minutes. Loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman had been replaced at half-time having earlier gone for a Head Injury Assessment in the second minute while full-back Jimmy O’Brien limped out on the hour mark to further limit Farrell’s selection options ahead of the Test series following a tour-ending injury to senior lock Iain Henderson in training and a positive Covid test result for wing Mack Hansen.

Ireland remained positive however, and though No.8 Gavin Coombes was the next man held up, play went back for a penalty, replacement hooker Niall Scannell tapped and after quick recycling it was Coombes on hand to claim the try.

Frawley’s conversion made it 32-17 but further disaster for the tourists arrived in the form of another serious-looking injury, this time for Cian Healy. The veteran loosehead had replaced Loughman for a second time at half-time but injured an ankle after getting his leg trapped under a tackle and after on-field treatment was helped onto a first-aid kart for another concerning exit.

It all added up to a miserable experience for Farrell and his beleaguered tourists.

MAORI ALL BLACKS: Z Sullivan; S Stevenson (B Sullivan, 49), B Proctor, R Poihipi, C Garden-Bachop; J Ioane (R Love, 68), B Weber – captain (TJ Perenara, 49); O Norris (T Williams, 60), K Eklund (T Thompson, 68), T Lomax (J Ainsley, 53); J Dickson (M Selby-Rickit, 60), I Walker-Leawere; C Suafoa (TK Howden, 68), B Harmon, C Grace.

IRELAND: J O’Brien (J Carbery, 60); J Larmour, J Hume (M Lowry, 49), B Aki - captain, K Earls; C Frawley, C Casey; J Loughman (C Healy, 2-13 – HIA and h-t; F Bealham, 69), D Heffernan (N Scannell, 51), T O’Toole; J McCarthy, K Treadwell (R Baird, 51); C Prendergast, N Timoney, G Coombes (J Conan, 79).

Replacement not used: C Murray.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).