Pictures: Joe Schmidt prepares All Blacks for Ireland clash 

Schmidt has stepped in to help the All Black's preparations after they lost a number of coaches to Covid-19.
WATCHFUL EYE: Joe Schmidt looks on at an All-Black trainnig sesssion. ©INPHO/Photosport/Alan Lee

Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 19:57
Shane Donovan

Joe Schmidt has jumped straight in at the deep end after joining the All Black's coaching ticket for their upcoming clash with Ireland this Saturday.

The former Leinster and Ireland head coach responded to an emergency call after a Covid outbreak in the camp.

Schmidt will take the reins as a coach in Auckland for the week as head coach Ian Foster, John Plumtree, and Scott McLeod are all isolating.

BACK IN BLACK: Joe Schmidt has joined the New Zealand coaching staff ahead of the Test Series. Pic: Alan Lee, Inpho

"We need hands on the ground and that's a wonderful resource,” attack coach Brad Mooar said.

“Who better to have than Joe to come in and cast an eye over a bit of detail and put his shoulder to the wheel for us."

It's rare that an international team can call on a coach of the calibre of Schmidt, but with the ex-Ireland head coach set to join the New Zealand set-up on a permanent basis soon, he was a perfect candidate. 

It is understood that the Kiwi will primarily work with the backs contingent, and will lead the preparations alongside Mooar and Greg Feek.

Coach Joe Schmidt. ©INPHO/Photosport/Alan Lee

Ireland will play the Maori All-Blacks tomorrow, before facing the All-Blacks on Saturday in the first of three tests in the Southern Hemisphere.

