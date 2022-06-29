Andy plays down significance of Farrell v Schmidt show

Schmidt versus Farrell.

As intriguing as the prospect of Ireland head coaches past and present going toe to toe at Eden Park on Saturday sounds, the present incumbent is not getting carried away by the news his predecessor has joined the All Blacks coaching ticket ahead of Saturday’s first Test.

Andy Farrell injected a sharp dose of reality into the narrative surrounding Joe Schmidt’s return to Test rugby on Monday, when a Covid outbreak in the New Zealand camp forced head coach Ian Foster and two of his assistants, Scott McLeod and John Plumtree, into isolation following positive tests.

Schmidt, currently between gigs following the Blues’ run to the Super Rugby final and his pending role as an independent All Blacks selector, answered the NZRU’s call to assist the two remaining healthy members of Foster’s coaching staff as preparations continue for the series opener against his former team.

Attack coach Brad Mooar is on-field, overseeing the training sessions this week with the rest of the All Blacks think tank chipping in from home via video conferencing. Schmidt is playing his part but most certainly not as head coach, as Farrell was happy to point out when faced the media at Auckland’s North Harbour Stadium.

Asked whether Schmidt’s presence in the opposition camp was unnerving, Farrell broke into a beaming smile and said: “No, he’s not playing!

“He’s not taking the field is he, you know, so no, look, we’ve all played against the All Blacks, how many times have I coached against some of the coaches that are there at the weekend?

“Those things, you’re always adapting, you’re always changing. I’ve no doubt the All Blacks are coming up with something a little bit different. You’ve got to be adaptable and be ready for all different outcomes.

“Whether Joe has an input on that or not, that’s always the way of coaching, to make sure that you’re across everything.” He added: “I think we can overplay it a bit. I think he’s in there maybe Tuesday, Thursday and I don’t know if he’s going to be there at the weekend.

"Ian Foster’s the boss, John Plumtree will have an input with the forwards so I’m sure everyone’s under instruction. I’ve been an assistant coach myself. You assist and you follow the head coach’s rules so that’s the way of the world… if you’re a couple of coaches down and you’ve got Joe Schmidt on your doorstep, he’d certainly be the first port of call wouldn’t he? Definitely.”

Farrell is set to name his side for the first Test in the early hours of Thursday morning Irish time having already lost two of the players with strong claims to starting roles. Mack Hansen’s positive Covid test has widened the field for a run on the right wing with Keith Earls, Jimmy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour all starting in the back three against the Maori this morning and Mike Lowry on the bench, assuming that James Lowe will start on the left wing with Hugo Keenan at full-back.

The other casualty is Iain Henderson, now waiting to return home to Belfast after sustaining a knee injury during Saturday’s training session that ended his tour before it began. James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne will be favourites to form the Ireland second row against the All Blacks with Ryan Baird next in line and Kieran Treadwell and the uncapped Joe McCarthy starting against the Maori today.

Ireland have not sent for a replacement but with two seriously intense outings in the next four days, few are imagining this squad not requiring reinforcements before too long.