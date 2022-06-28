Munster to face Toulouse and Northampton in Heineken Cup next season

Graham Rowntree's Munster have been drawn against Toulouse and Northampton Saints in the Heineken Champions Cup pool stages next season
Munster to face Toulouse and Northampton in Heineken Cup next season

DATES WITH DESTINY: Thomond Park Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 28 Jun, 2022 - 12:59
TJ Galvin

Graham Rowntree's Munster have been drawn against Toulouse and Northampton Saints in the Heineken Champions Cup pool stages next season.

Leo Cullen's Leinster have been drawn against Racing 92 and Gloucester.

Ulster have been drawn against Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle and Sale Sharks.

Meanwhile, Connacht will face Newcastle Falcons and Brive in the pool stages of next season's Challenge Cup.

They're in Pool A with Glasgow Warriors, RC Toulon, Bristol Bears, Cardiff, Brive, Newcastle, Zebre, Perpignan and Bath.

More to follow.

More in this section

England Training Session - The Lensbury Hotel England aware of being in ‘vulnerable’ stage against Australia
Joe Schmidt 28/6/2022 Iain Henderson out of New Zealand tour as Andy Farrell plays down Joe Schmidt head-to-head
A view of the match balls ahead of the game 24/2/2018 Spain's appeal against World Cup qualification dismissed
Ireland team face the Haka in a shape of eight in memory of Anthony Foley of Munster 5/11/2016

Quiz: Can you name the first Ireland XV to beat the All-Blacks?

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up