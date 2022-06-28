Munster to face Toulouse and Northampton in Heineken Cup next season

Graham Rowntree's Munster have been drawn against Toulouse and Northampton Saints in the Heineken Champions Cup pool stages next season.
Leo Cullen's Leinster have been drawn against Racing 92 and Gloucester.
Ulster have been drawn against Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle and Sale Sharks.
Meanwhile, Connacht will face Newcastle Falcons and Brive in the pool stages of next season's Challenge Cup.
They're in Pool A with Glasgow Warriors, RC Toulon, Bristol Bears, Cardiff, Brive, Newcastle, Zebre, Perpignan and Bath.
