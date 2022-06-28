Covid case and injury concerns muddies the water for Ireland

Andy Farrell’s desire to see how his players react under extreme pressure is about to be realised in the coming days as his entire squad is placed beneath the microscope in two seismic clashes.

A first Test against New Zealand looms Saturday at Eden Park but first comes the not inconsiderable challenge of the Maori All Blacks, whom an Ireland XV are set to face at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton Wednesday morning (8:05 Irish time).

Both matches will offer the head coach an opportunity to assess just how far Ireland have come since he assumed command in the wake of another miserable World Cup quarter-final exit three years ago and also give him a snapshot of this extended squad’s readiness to finally break the glass ceiling and reach the semi-finals at next year’s edition.

The unbridled optimism that accompanied Ireland’s 29-20 victory over the All Blacks in Dublin last November has been tempered considerably by a lacklustre domestic campaign from the four provinces, each of them failing to match their varying expectations with premature exits from the United Rugby Championship while events of the last 24 hours have further sobered any remaining giddiness at thoughts of history being made on these shores with a first Test victory on New Zealand soil over the next 18 days.

Farrell was happy to put the size of the task in front of the Irish into context when asked what an opening tour win against the Maori All Blacks would mean for the tour when recalling the reaction to the 2017 British & Irish Lions’ series draw with New Zealand.

Farrell was Warren Gatland’s defence coach on that tour, while current tourists Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray and Tadhg Furlong were Lions Test starters five years ago on a tour in which Peter O’Mahony was named captain for the first Test.

“We had the best from Ireland and the British Isles and I think the consensus was we were pretty pleased with a drawn result. That shows the size of the challenge. But it's good. Let's see what we're about.”

The All Blacks have some issues of their own, not least the removal from preparations of head coach Ian Foster and assistant John Plumtree due to Covid with centres Jack Goodhue and David Havili also testing positive.

Yet for Ireland the waters have also been muddied by a positive Covid test for Ireland wing Mack Hansen and injury doubts over both lock Iain Henderson and hooker Rob Herring, the latter’s unspecified issue causing enough concern to get Munster’s Niall Scannell on a plane bound for Auckland following Saturday’s heavy training session.

Yet given the attritional nature of both the schedule and the training to date, Farrell was unwilling to confirm his team to face the Maori All Blacks until after Ireland’s final session overnight.

If no-one else falls prey to injury, Bundee Aki could be the man to captain this Ireland XV in what would be his first game since April 24, partnering James Hume in the centres, outside a half-back pairing that could see Craig Casey start at scrum-half alongside the uncapped Ciaran Frawley. Wing Keith Earls could add the benefit of a 96-Test career to a back three also featuring in-form Leinster duo Jordan Larmour and uncapped full-back Jimmy O’Brien but it is a potential pack light on experience with Heffernan leading the caps totals among the possible forwards with six Tests under his belt.

The uncapped Jeremy Loughman appears to be the leading candidate to start at loosehead with Tom O’Toole at tighthead while in the second row Kieran Treadwell could be the senior partner alongside the uncapped Joe McCarthy.

Gavin Coombes may get the opportunity to press his claims to add to the two Test caps he earned last summer against Japan and the USA with a possible start at No.8 in a back row also featuring Nick Timoney at openside flanker and Connacht’s uncapped blindside Cian Prendergast.

They face a Maori team gathered from all five of New Zealand’s Super Rugby franchises and co-captained by a pair of All Blacks scrum-halves with plenty to prove having been omitted from the Test squad by Ian Foster. The Chiefs’ Brad Weber will lead the side from kick-off on his home turf with TJ Perenara taking over the captaincy off the bench.

MAORI ALL BLACKS: Z Sullivan (Blues); S Stevenson (Chiefs), B Proctor (Hurricanes), R Poihipi (Chiefs), C Garden-Bachop (Highlanders); J Ioane (Chiefs), B Weber (Chiefs) – co-captain; O Norris (Chiefs), K Eklund (Blues), T Lomax (Hurricanes); J Dickson (Highlanders), I Walker-Leawere (Hurricanes); C Suafoa (Blues), B Harmon (Highlanders), C Grace (Crusaders).

Replacements: T Thompson (Chiefs) , T Williams (Crusaders), J Ainsley (Highlanders), M Selby-Rickit (Highlanders), TK Howden (Hurricanes), TJ Perenara (Hurricanes) – co-captain, R Love (Hurricanes), B Sullivan (Hurricanes).

IRELAND (POSSIBLE): J O’Brien (Leinster); J Larmour (Leinster), J Hume (Ulster), B Aki (Connacht) – captain, K Earls (Munster); C Frawley (Leinster), C Casey (Munster); J Loughman (Munster), D Heffernan (Connacht), T O’Toole (Ulster); K Treadwell (Ulster), J McCarthy (Leinster); C Prendergast (Connacht), N Timoney (Ulster), G Coombes (Munster).

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)