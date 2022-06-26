Covid outbreak in New Zealand camp ahead of first Ireland test

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster is one of four members of the camp who have tested positive for Covid
COVID: New Zealand head coach Ian Foster speaks to the media. Pic: INPHO/Photosport/Alan Lee

Sun, 26 Jun, 2022 - 22:57
TJ Galvin

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster is one of four members of the camp who have tested positive for Covid. 

It seriously hampers All-Blacks preparations ahead of Saturday's first Test against Ireland.

In a statement released on Sunday night, the All Blacks confirmed that Foster, forwards coach John Plumtree, and players David Havili and Jack Goodhue had all tested positive, and are currently isolating at home.

Crusaders utility back Braydon Ennor has been called up to the squad, ahead of Saturday's first Test in Auckland.

