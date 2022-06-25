Andy Farrell wants to see how his charges react to 'extreme pressure'

Andy Farrell has welcomed the opportunity to put his Ireland players under “extreme pressure” on their five-game tour of New Zealand.

Ireland, touring New Zealand for the first time since 2012, will be seeking both a first victory over the Maori All Blacks when they meet in Hamilton this Wednesday and then a maiden Test win in New Zealand against the All Blacks at Eden Park on Saturday.

Farrell has brought a 40-man squad in a bid to make history on both fronts and follow on from last November’s 29-20 victory at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, Ireland’s third win over the All Blacks in their last five meetings.

Asked if that victory had given his side more confidence coming into the Test series, the head coach repeated his pre-tour assertion that Ireland would need to be much better to succeed away from home against the three-time World Cup winners.

“I wouldn’t say confidence because every time you put an Irish shirt on there’s always an element of nerves and hope we can perform and can be as good as we were then,” Farrell said following a training session at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland on Saturday.

“But in reality, the boys know that that’s not going to be good enough this time round.

“We know what we’re coming up against. We know that it’s a different kettle of fish, Eden Park first up. We know how special that place is to the All Blacks. It’s great for us though.

“We want to see ourselves under extreme pressure and how we deal with that so therefore it’s good all round.”

Part of the pressure has already been applied on the streets of Auckland, where since arriving last week the travelling party has been reminded of Ireland’s winless record on New Zealand soil as well as the All Blacks’ lengthy unbeaten streak at Eden Park by an advertising campaign staged by a sports betting agency here.

One billboard reads: “0 Wins In NZ” while another states: “Think The Flight Was Long? Try A 28-Year Unbeaten Streak at Eden Park”.

Yet another of the green-backgrounded hoardings refers to a quartet of New Zealand-born but Irish-qualified players in the squad – Bundee Aki, Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson-Park and James Lowe. It has a shamrock above the words: “4 Kiwis On The Team. That Might Help Your Odds A Little”.

Farrell had forewarned his players before leaving Ireland when telling them not to expect treatment like at home when people might “stop you in the street to tell you how good you are” and on Saturday in response to the reaction his squad were getting out and about in Auckland, he said: “We’ve seen a few billboards that are up there, which are great.

“Walking through the streets of Auckland, there’s always a back-handed compliment shall we say, which is great. It’s what we expect and we love that.”

Told of another TAB NZ billboard which reminds the tourists that the last time New Zealand lost at Eden Park, to France in 1994, half the Irishmen were still in nappies, Farrell responded: “It’s true. That’s the reality of it, you know, we take it on the chin and we move onto the next one, don’t we?

“Some guys are playing against the Maori team on Wednesday night and they’ve been dying for a chance to play in big games and it doesn’t get any bigger for them so it’s a great challenge all round. Then players being out of their comfort zone, five or six of them backing up in a Test match on Saturday against the All Blacks, it doesn’t get more challenging but at the same time, it’s where we want to be. We want to be at a stage where a year or so out from a World Cup we want to find out more about ourselves and this is a perfect place to do that.”