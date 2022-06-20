Bristol's Joe Joyce to return to his Connacht roots (but not for 12 months)

Connacht have signed Bristol Bears second row Joe Joyce for the start of the 2023/24 season.

The 28-year-old will make the move to Connacht after he completes his 11th season at the Gallagher Premiership club, where he has already made more than 150 appearances, including helping his side to win the EPCR Challenge Cup title in 2020.

In 2017/2018 Joyce was named the Bristol Bears Player of the Season, when he played a leading role in his hometown club’s promotion back to the top flight.

Joyce is extremely proud of his Irish and Connacht heritage – his grandparents were born in Clonbur Co. Galway - and he has already represented Ireland, featuring in the 2014 U20 Six Nations campaign.

Joyce said: "After many years representing my hometown club I’m very excited about the opportunity to represent my Irish roots and my family name. I’ve been to the West of Ireland and The Sportsground on many occasions to visit family and as a supporter, and I can’t wait to make an impact on and off the field in the province as a Connacht player and make my family proud."

Connacht coach Andy Friend said: "We are thrilled Joe has chosen to join the club for the start of the 2023/24 season. Whilst we know his arrival is still 12 months away, we are already excited by the prospect of what he will bring to Connacht Rugby and his signing represents a key addition to the squad we are looking to build. Joe is a big physical lock, with excellent athletic and footballing ability and so he is a great fit for how we want play. Off the pitch Joe is also the type of player who understands the importance of community and I have no doubt he will make a positive impact in that area, something we as a club place a significant value on."