Ellis Genge targeted by online racist abuse after Premiership final victory

Genge was the target of racist abuse on social media just hours after leading Leicester to victory over Saracens in Sunday’s Gallagher Premiership final.
Ellis Genge was racially abused on social media (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Sun, 19 Jun, 2022 - 15:21
Robert Fry

Ellis Genge was the target of racist abuse on social media just hours after leading Leicester to victory over Saracens in Sunday’s Gallagher Premiership final.

Genge was outstanding in his last match for the Tigers before departing for Bristol as favourites Saracens were defeated 15-12 in a tense clash at Twickenham.

Ellis Genge, right, helped Leicester to victory (Mike Egerton/PA)

But the 27-year-old England prop of mixed race heritage later received a social media message containing a racial slur.

“On another note, think it’s important to highlight that this is still a massive problem, from a legit account too,” Genge tweeted alongside a screengrab of the offending phrase.

“Not here for a headhunt hence the black out, common occurrence and socials/law should come down on it.”

Freddie Steward, right, celebrates winning the Premiership title with some of his Leicester team-mates (Tim Goode/PA)

