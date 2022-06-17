'We aren't there yet': Still work to do after Ballincollig women are awarded senior status 

One of Ireland’s leading women’s All Ireland League clubs has insisted there is still much work still to be done before there is equitable representation in the decision-making processes of Irish rugby.

Railway Union RFC’s assertion yesterday came as fellow Energia Women’s AIL club Ballincollig RFC were finally awarded senior club status following the passing of a motion at the Annual General Meeting of the Munster Branch of the IRFU on Thursday night in Limerick.

The motion was needed to alter byelaws in the province to widen the definition of a “Senior” club and what constitutes an AIL club and was passed by unanimous vote at the AGM held at Old Crescent RFC.

The change means Ballincollig’s women will start next season as a senior club and brings Munster in line with the other three provinces. A statement from the committee of the Cork club issued to the Irish Examiner yesterday read: “Ballincollig RFC are delighted with the passing of the motion at last night’s Munster AGM to grant senior status to WAIL (clubs).

“As a club we note that while we benefit from it now, this is a historic vote for the game of rugby in Munster and all women who have helped grow the game to date.

“We would like to thank everyone who supported this motion and thank the officers and CEO of Munster rugby for bringing this motion to the AGM.” Ballincollig’s head coach, former Ireland international Fiona Hayes, welcomed the news with a tweet that read: “Great news”, while Munster Rugby chief executive Ian Flanagan tweeted: “Very pleased that the motion was passed unanimously at the AGM tonight. Inclusivity, diversity and equality are at the heart of @Munsterrugby.”

Yet while also welcoming the developments in Munster, Railway Union, who were granted senior status in May 2021 following a similar amendment by the Leinster Branch, also urged for further progress.

“A journey we started in 2015, where we faced some unbelievably hostile opposition (and some wonderful support too!) has finally come to pass in all of Ireland,” the club tweeted from its official Twitter account @RFCRailwayUnion.

“It gives access to resources needed to support the women’s game in Ireland. Finally changing status isn’t enough though.” A further tweet added: “There is still no representation of women’s senior rugby on any standing committee at IRFU or provincial branches.

“People uninvolved in the women’s game making decisions for the women’s game. Good governance needs to be representative. We aren’t there yet.”