Dan McFarland commits future to Ulster until 2025

Ulster coach Dan McFarland has inked a new contract which will keep him at Ravenhill until 2025, sealing his status as the province's longest-serving coach in the professional era.

Following a season which saw Ulster secure a semi-final place in the inaugural United Rugby Championship, a number of historic away wins, and the opportunity to battle it out in the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16, McFarland has renewed his commitment to remain at the helm.

McFarland, who joined Ulster in 2018, said: “I love my job here, which is only possible because of the good people I get to work with. It is through the growth, competitiveness, and teamwork of the support team and the players that we continue to compete for championships. However, the fact remains our ultimate goal is to win championships. I am looking forward to driving the process of finding, guiding, and supporting the people capable of doing that for this province and its passionate supporters, who truly share in our joy and pain. The challenge ahead is immense but that is why it is so exciting. For me, it has the feel of unfinished business.”

Meanwhile Andrew Conway has undergone minor knee surgery while Chris Farrell is set to seek further advice on a hip injury, Munster said on Friday following both backs missing out on Ireland’s tour to New Zealand.

Wing Conway and centre Farrell were both omitted from Andy Farrell’s 40-man squad set to depart for Auckland in the coming days on a five-game tour, leaving Munster with an eight-player contingent. Tadhg Beirne, Joey Carbery, Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Keith Earls, Jeremy Loughman, Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony were all included by the Ireland head coach and will be part of the national squad departing in three different groups for New Zealand ahead of the opening tour game against the Maori All Blacks on Wednesday, June 29.

Loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne also misses the tour due to a neck injury sustained during the Six Nations campaign while Munster’s latest squad update said Conway underwent a minor procedure on his knee and is now set to begin a period of rehabilitation with the medical department.

The wing had just returned from a knee injury suffered on Ireland duty during the Triple Crown-winning championship campaign but aggravated the issue on his return and was withdrawn early in consecutive United Rugby Championship matches against Leinster and Ulster on May 21 and June 4 respectively.

Centre Farrell, meanwhile, is to undergo a scan on a hip complaint sustained in the URC quarter-final defeat at Ulster on June 4. Hooker Diarmuid Barron was also injured in that game, hyper-extending an elbow after coming on as a replacement at Kingspan Stadium but he will not require surgery and is to rehab with the medical department.

Munster said lock Thomas Ahern is being managed with the medical department for a thigh injury while centre/wing Liam Coombes (toe) will undergo rehabilitation with the medical department.

Meanwhile, centre Alex McHenry has joined English Championship side Jersey Reds on a permanent deal after six years at Munster. The academy graduate from Cork had a spell on loan at Wasps last season and played out the season in the AIL with Cork Constitution.