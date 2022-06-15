Perenara and Weber named in 28-strong Maori All Blacks for Ireland tests

Maori All Blacks head coach Clayton McMillan has named a very capable 28-man squad for the visit of Ireland this summer.

McMillan had the luxury of including a number of All Black-capped players, most notably, the inclusion of 78-capper TJ Perenara.

Perenara is included alongside 17-cap nine, Brad Weber of the Chiefs and 14-cap prop Tyrel Lomax.

Single-cap fly-half Josh Ioane is also named in the Maori squad.

On June 29, Ireland will play the Maori All Blacks in Hamilton to kick off their trip to New Zealand, and four days before the third Test against New Zealand, they will meet again in Wellington.

"We are expecting a fierce challenge from Ireland, to be playing a tier one nation at home in Aotearoa has been long awaited," said Maori All Blacks coach, McMillan.

"The squad named is a mix of experienced players who know how to perform at this level, and players that bring fresh perspective and energy to the game.

"We are lucky to have three experienced All Blacks in the squad in TJ Perenara, Brad Weber and Tyrel Lomax, I'm looking forward to the passion and knowledge they will bring."

McMillan spoke on the pride that comes with pulling on the Maori jersey, and the opportunity it presents his new caps.

"This is also a great opportunity for our 11 new caps, there is immense pride in pulling on the Māori All Blacks jersey and with that representing their heritage, their whānau, and their country.

"These two fixtures against Ireland will allow players to showcase what they have and put their best foot forward on an international stage.

"The presence of two former Maori All Blacks in the Ireland side, Jamison Gibson-Park and James Lowe, adds to the special nature of this match."

BACKS: TJ Perenara, Brad Weber, Josh Ioane, Ruben Love, Alex Nankivell, Rameka Poihipi, Billy Proctor, Bailyn Sullivan, Connor Garden-Bachop, Josh Moorby, Zarn Sullivan, Shaun Stevenson

FORWARDS:

Tamaiti Williams, Ollie Norris, Marcel Renata, Jermaine Ainsley, Tyrel Lomax, Leni Apisai, Kurt Eklund, Tyrone Thompson, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Josh Dickson, Reed Prinsep, Caleb Delany, Billy Harmon, TK Howden, Cameron Suafoa