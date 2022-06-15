Farrell urges charges to embrace challenge of the 'hardest tour' in rugby 

Andy Farrell revealed the 40 players he will take on tour to New Zealand and urged them to meet the challenge of the “hardest tour” in world rugby head on in order for Ireland to reap any reward from the experience.

The Ireland head coach earmarked the five-game tour to the Land Of The Long White Cloud as the start of the national side’s World Cup 2023 campaign and believes the three Tests against the All Blacks and two midweek meetings with the Maori All Blacks are both the ideal preparation ahead of next year’s tournament and an examination of his player’s suitability for selection 14 months from now.

Farrell also acknowledged, however, that this is a group of players woefully short on touring experience thanks to the two-year hiatus due to Covid which leaves 17 of his 40-man squad about to embark on their first such trip in Test rugby.

That group includes two players, full-back Hugo Keenan and New Zealand-born scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, with 37 caps between them who have become nailed-on starters in their positions since Farrell succeeded Joe Schmidt in November 2019 but have little experience of playing Tests away from home let alone on an extensive tour such as this.

“There’s no harder place to go in world rugby than New Zealand,” Farrell said yesterday. “If you look at it, the five games that we’ve got, does it get any harder? Is the World Cup harder than that? I don’t know.

I suppose we’ll see that on the road but this is what we’re facing and unless we meet that challenge head on then it’s going to be a tough old tour.” Ireland will depart Dublin for Auckland in three groups starting this weekend ahead of the opening game against the Maori in Hamilton on Wednesday, June 29 with the first Test at a sold-out Eden Park kicking off three days later on Saturday, July 2.

Farrell knows winning on New Zealand turf in the coming weeks will not just mean creating history as the first Ireland team to achieve the feat but also will require his team to raise their standards of performance to a height never previously scaled.

Johnny Sexton will captain the squad on a tour in which he will celebrate his 37th birthday and is one of 16 players in the travelling party with 30 or more Ireland caps. There were also five uncapped players selected in centre/fly-half Ciaran Frawley, prop Jeremy Loughman, lock Joe McCarthy, wing Jimmy O’Brien and back-rower Cian Prendergast, while another dozen have less than 10 caps at Test level.

Injuries have denied Farrell the opportunity to take starting hooker Ronan Kelleher, experienced wing Andrew Conway, centre Chris Farrell and exciting wing prospect Robert Baloucoune while prop Dave Kilcoyne and fly-half Jack Carty are also unavailable due to injury after a long, hard season which reached a disappointing conclusion for the provinces last weekend when the best of them, Leinster and Ulster, were eliminated at the URC semi-final stage.

The boss would much prefer the focus to remain on Team Ireland, the Six Nations Triple Crown winners whose last meeting with the All Blacks resulted in an epic 29-20 victory last November for a third win in five meetings over rugby’s perennial top dogs.

“I mean, there are all sorts of things to take into account. We've got guys that are in great form, we've got guys that have not played for a long time, so there is all sorts of stuff that comes together.

“But at the end of the day, when we met up yesterday for the first time, where can we take this? Where can we take our performance?

“We know that it needs to be better than it has ever been before, so therefore the challenge that is there ahead of you, it's how cohesive can we be as a group to go and tackle this “Along with staff, there are 70 of us going on this tour, the biggest tour that Ireland has ever done. It will need the energy of all 70 to make this happen the way that we want it to happen.

“If two or three don't believe then we're not writing the history that we want to write. In that regard, I think it's brilliant. We are just finding out more about ourselves.

“You know what? When it comes to the World Cup, I reckon we need around 40 players who are good enough to play knockout rugby. I'm talking about the quarter-final, semi-final, and final.

“We know who those teams could be in the quarter-final, we need to find out about ourselves now, so therefore we can't lose, we can't lose.

“Some guys on this tour will fall by the wayside, some guys on this tour will flourish that we didn't think would flourish because of the extreme pressure.

“I have no doubt some guys who didn't make the tour will have an unbelievable pre-season and start next season with a bang and work their way back into this.

“But we will find out a hell of a lot about ourselves on this tour and that's why it is priceless to us.”