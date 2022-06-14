Five uncapped players in Farrell's squad for New Zealand

Johnny Sexton will captain a 40-man Ireland squad containing five uncapped players on their summer tour to New Zealand but Andy Farrell will have to plan without a quartet of injured internationals.

Head coach Farrell revealed his hand on Tuesday for Ireland’s first Test series in New Zealand since 2012 and will take a mix of experienced veterans and untested young World Cup hopefuls for a five-game tour which kicks off in Hamilton on Wednesday, June 29 when an Ireland XV will face the Maori All Blacks.

Ireland’s second string will play the Maori All Blacks twice, the second game scheduled for Tuesday, July 12 in Wellington but the highlight of the tour is a three-Test series against the All Blacks, the first of which is a sell-out clash at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday, July 2 and continues on consecutive Saturdays in Dunedin on July 9 and Wellington on July 16.

Sexton, who will turn 37 on tour in the week of the third Test, is one of five players who toured New Zealand with then head coach Declan Kidney a decade ago along with Cian Healy, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Keith Earls. That tour ended with a 60-0 hammering in Hamilton and 3-0 series whitewash but 2022 Triple Crown winners Ireland will travel in a much better position to notch a first ever Test victory over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil after beating them three times since 2016.

With five games in three weeks, Farrell has named a 40-man squad for Ireland’s first summer tour since Australia in 2018 with the offer of opportunities for fringe players to gain experience against serious Southern Hemisphere opposition ahead of next year’s World Cup in France.

The games against the Maori could see the five uncapped players given game time with Leinster trio Ciaran Frawley, Joe McCarthy, Jimmy O’Brien Munster’s Jeremy Loughman and Connacht’s Cian Prendergast named on Tuesday.

There are also further 12 players included who have won less than 10 caps for Ireland with full-back Michael Lowry among them having been passed fit to travel following a surgery on a fractured cheekbone. The others are Harry Byrne, Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Mack Hansen, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Ryan Baird, Dave Heffernan, Tom O’Toole, Dan Sheehan, Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell.

Yet there will be no tour for in-form Ulster wing Robert Baloucoune, Munster backs Andrew Conway and Chris Farrell and Leinster and Ireland’s starting hooker Ronan Kelleher, all of whom have been ruled out of the Tour through injury.

“This is the start of our Rugby World Cup campaign and it is going to be a fantastic challenge for our group facing five massive tests across the three weeks,” Farrell said.

“Due to Covid we haven’t had an opportunity to tour and touring plays a massive role in teams gelling together and building cohesion on and off the field. This group could also be the last to play a Test series in New Zealand which makes it even more special.

“We will learn so much about the players and the group as a whole as we have to front up for five incredibly tough fixtures, far from the comforts of home and in grounds where the home support will greatly outnumber travelling Irish fans.” Farrell has also made changes to his backroom staff on the tour with Connacht senior coach Peter Wilkins added to the National Coaching Group for the trip to assist in team preparation while Mick Kearney has been re-appointed as Men’s National Team Manager following Ger Carmody‘s promotion to IRFU Director of Operations.

Kearney previously held the position between 2012 and 2016 and will fulfil the role through to the end of the Rugby World Cup in France. Geraldine Armstrong will lead team operations for the Tour to New Zealand while Carmody will continue to support team operations and planning for RWC23.

Ireland Summer Tour Squad: Backs (18): Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 37 caps; Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) 2; Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 32; Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5; Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 96; Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped; Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 17; Mack Hansen (Connacht) 4; Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 57; James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 3; Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 20; Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30; James Lowe (Leinster) 12; Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1; Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 96; Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped; Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 42; Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 105.

Forwards (22): Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8; Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 23; Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 30; Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 27; Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2; Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 17; Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 57; Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 116; Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6; Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 68; Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 26; Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped; Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped; Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 84; Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2; Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 43; Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped; James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 43; Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 7; Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2; Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 5; Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 40.