Leinster appoint Andrew Goodman as assistant coach

Leinster have appointed Andrew Goodman as their assistant coach for the new season.

The 39-year-old, who is currently the Crusaders backs coach, will replace the departing Felipe Contepomi.

Goodman is no stranger to Leinster having won 17 caps for the province over two seasons between 2012 and 2014 -

winning a Celtic League and Challenge Cup title - but injury curtailed his second season.

Following his early retirement from playing Goodman quickly turned to coaching and became head of the Nelson College rugby academy in 2015. He joined the Tasman Mako coaching team in 2016, before graduating to the Head Coach role.

He was appointed backs coach to the Crusaders in 2021.

Speaking from his home in Christchurch where he is preparing for the Super Rugby Grand Final against the Blues this weekend, Goodman said, "It wasn’t an easy decision to leave the Crusaders. It’s an environment that has taught me so much and really embraced my family and I over the past five years.

"However, I am looking forward to being back in Dublin and challenging myself in a new rugby environment.

"It’s going to be special to reconnect with a club I enjoyed representing as a player, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to take the next step in my coaching career."

Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen said, "Andrew was unlucky with injuries when at Leinster, especially in that second season, but he left a lasting impression and he and I got on very well during rehabilitation sessions that we were both unfortunately part of during that time.

"Since leaving Leinster, I have followed his coaching career very closely and have kept in touch. Obviously, he was with the Tasman Makos, but most recently with the Crusaders and also with the Samoan national team.

"That experience of different environments at club level and international level is something that we hope will add further value to everyone at Leinster Rugby. We are delighted Andrew will be joining our coaching group as he is very highly regarded by those who he has worked with. We look forward to welcoming him and his family back to Dublin very soon."

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson described the departing Goodman "as a special man."

Robertson said: “He’s loved by players and management alike, so we’re not only losing a highly-skilled coach but a great team man as well. I’m sure he’ll step in at Leinster and find ways to connect with his playing group and get the best out of them, as he’s done in New Zealand over a number of years.”