Ulster full of regret after another 'brutal' disappointment

URC semi-final: Stormers 17 Ulster 15

In the end it was hard to escape the feeling we had all been here before.

Another hard luck story for Ulster, another opportunity missed, another big knockout game where they come up short with the winning line in sight.

The failure to score in the third quarter in Cape Town on Saturday, having recovered from 10-0 down to lead 15-10 at the break, was where head coach Dan McFarland felt it all unravelled.

But they were still clinging on when the clock turned red, only for fullback Warrick Gelant to dot down in the corner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

To add insult to injury Mannie Libbok, whose kicking had been fairly awful all afternoon, nailed a stunning conversion to ensure extra time was not needed and once again, Ulster were out and left to wonder what might have been.

“That is a real sucker-punch for Ulster and I don’t know how they are going to come back from this because it’s been happening now since the year I arrived in 2009 and it’s continuing on,” remarked former Ulster and Ireland lock Dan Tuohy on BBC Radio Ulster.

“There seems to be some sort of hoodoo over Ulster that they just can’t seem to get across this semi-final, and just when we were all set for a final in Belfast too.”

Undoubtedly, the prospect of missing out on staging the URC Grand Final in Belfast next weekend will compound Ulster’s misery.

After the Bulls’ shock win over Leinster, the team who have denied Ulster silverware time after time, the stage was set for the northern province to finally get the job done, host the final as the highest remaining seeds, and win a first trophy since 2006.

But they blew it somehow, recalling memories of past failures in semi-finals and finals.

It was particularly reminiscent of the Pro12 semi-final against Glasgow in 2015 when they conceded a try four minutes from time and lost by two points – and missed out on the final at Kingspan Stadium which was instead contested by Munster and the winners Glasgow.

Throw in the fact they had an extra man for the final 10 minutes in Cape Town after Arde Smith’s red card for an attempted eye-gouging incident on Ulster skipper Iain Henderson, and Ulster will have headed home full of regrets and wonder what might have been.

“It’s brutal,” admitted a shellshocked McFarland, “brutal because we didn’t put the best version on ourselves on the pitch today and given the way we played against Munster last week, to come and play like we did in the third quarter of that game and put it on a plate for them was very disappointing”.

“It was always going to be chaotic at certain points. We gave them a couple of easy scores by giving them access early on, but we were always confident we could come back into the game and sure enough we did with a couple of nice tries (through Rob Baloucoune and Stewart Moore).”

Baloucoune’s injury, the extent of which has yet to be determined at a time when he would hope to make Ireland’s summer tour to New Zealand, coincided with Ulster retreating into their shells and they also coughed up some costly turnovers.

“In the third quarter that was our opportunity,” said McFarland.

“We had field position, we had opportunities to score and we either knocked the ball on, turned it over with some poor kicking, turned it over at the maul, and you just can’t do that at this level.

“We needed to score then and that would have been the game, and we didn’t.

“Ultimately you’ve got to score your points haven’t you?

“Fifteen points in Cape Town against the Stormers was never going to be enough.

“If you can’t score points them a team like that they can hit you and hurt you and fair play to them, they did well to hang on in there and score at the end.”

STORMERS: W Gelant; S Senatla, R Nel, D Willemse, L Zas; M Libbok, H Jantjies; S Kitshoff, JJ Kotze, F Malherbe; S Moerat, M Orie; D Fourie, H Dayimani, E Ross

Replacements: AH Venter, B Harris, N Fouche, A Smith, E van Rhyn, N Xaba, G Masimla, S Mngomezulu

ULSTER: S Moore; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, T O’Toole; A O’Connor, I Henderson; M Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen

Replacements: J Andrew, E O’Sullivan, G Milasinovich, K Treadwell, M Rea, N Doak, I Madigan, B Moxham