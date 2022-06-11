Blues and Crusaders semi wins set up Super Rugby Pacific final showdown

The Auckland Blues and the Canterbury Crusaders will do battle in the Super Rugby Pacific final next weekend after overcoming tough semi-final clashes this week.
The Crusaders put on a defensive clinic against the Chiefs and Number 8 Cullen Grace was the star in attack, scoring two tries on the way to victory on a score-line of 20-7 in favour of the Canterbury outfit.
In tough conditions, Scott Robertson's side was forced to make a record 222 tackles after being denied possession for long periods.
The Blues followed their rivals into the decider with a narrow, single-point victory over the Brumbies this morning.
Beauden Barrett's attacking prowess propelled the Blues to a dramatic 20-19 semi-final victory in Auckland.
He was instrumental in both of his side's tries, which helped them transform a 0-7 deficit into a 20-7 lead at the halfway mark.
The Grand Final will take place next Saturday, June 18th, in Eden Park, the home of the Blues.