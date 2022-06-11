Blues and Crusaders semi wins set up Super Rugby Pacific final showdown

The Crusaders extended their ridiculous record of never losing a home knockout match in Super Rugby. 
Beauden Barrett, captain of the Blues. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

Sat, 11 Jun, 2022 - 13:44
Shane Donovan

The Auckland Blues and the Canterbury Crusaders will do battle in the Super Rugby Pacific final next weekend after overcoming tough semi-final clashes this week. 

The Crusaders put on a defensive clinic against the Chiefs and Number 8 Cullen Grace was the star in attack, scoring two tries on the way to victory on a score-line of 20-7 in favour of the Canterbury outfit. 

In tough conditions, Scott Robertson's side was forced to make a record 222 tackles after being denied possession for long periods.

The Blues followed their rivals into the decider with a narrow, single-point victory over the Brumbies this morning.

Beauden Barrett's attacking prowess propelled the Blues to a dramatic 20-19 semi-final victory in Auckland. 

He was instrumental in both of his side's tries, which helped them transform a 0-7 deficit into a 20-7 lead at the halfway mark.

The Grand Final will take place next Saturday, June 18th, in Eden Park, the home of the Blues.

