Cooney ready to grasp opportunity after injury-laden start to season

The injuries that frustrated him at the start of the season are having a pay-off now with John Cooney feeling fresher than he has ever done in a knockout rugby environment.

The Ulster scrum half will run out in front of a sellout partisan home crowd in Cape Town this afternoon for a URC semi-final against the Stormers after declaring himself ‘full of running’.

It is a good way to be feeling as he tries to steer Ulster into a first domestic final since losing heavily to Leinster in September 2020.

And unsurprisingly, Ulster are unchanged from last week’s 36-17 home quarter-final win over Munster, having delivered a performance which has the squad brimming with confidence and believing this is finally the year they get to end Ulster’s long wait for silverware.

Cooney reckons the injury lay-offs in the first half of the season, which gave rookie Nathan Doak the opportunity to showcase his skills as Cooney’s heir apparent, have left him with plenty still left to give at a time when Ulster need it most.

“I had a neck injury last summer and got back, then injured myself (suffering a hamstring injury) in the first game of the season and got back.

“Then I started playing really well and got injured again, so I wasn’t getting any continuity that I have had in previous seasons.

“After the Clermont game I was peaking and hitting all my PB’s in running and was in the best shape I was in and got injured again.

“But I feel like I’m hitting good numbers in games and peaking at the right time of the season now and basically feel like I could run all day.

“As a scrum half that’s how you want to be feeling. so I think that timing has been good for me coming into knockout quarter-final and semi-final.

“Whereas maybe in other seasons when I haven’t had those injuries I would be more fatigued come the end of the year, so physically I feel like I’m peaking now.” Ulster have bittersweet memories of their last visit at the end of March when Callum Reid’s late try was disallowed, denying Ulster a famous win on South African soil, as they went down 23-20.

Now the stakes are even higher and while Ulster have been careful not to call this a revenge mission, they clearly feel they owe the Stormers one.

More importantly, Cooney says they took a lot of confidence from their trip.

“We started that game very poorly, so we have put a lot of emphasis into making sure we make a good start this time,” says the 32-year-old.

“I think we showed resilience to come back from 14-0 down after 10 minutes. It said a lot about our character and we found a way to get back into the game, which shows the smarts we learned last few years.

“In previous years we probably would have been out the door. I think we learned a lot from it and stayed in it right until the very end.

“I know it’s a cliché that teams always say they take the learnings from a game into the next game but we really did take something from that game.” Cooney made his 100th appearance for Ulster in last week’s win over Munster.

He enjoyed seeing off both the old and the new in the shape of rival number nines Conor Murray and Craig Casey, and having been consistently overlooked by Ireland selectors for most of his career, who could blame him that little personal triumph.

With a trace of a smile, he admitted: “well I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t as competitive as I am”.

“Every game is not 9 versus 9 but it’s important I play as well as I can and I always strive to play as well, if not better, than the opposing nine especially when playing other internationals and others vying for that position.

“So I really enjoyed the win.

“Sport is an incredibly fickle game. You can play unbelievable and then next week play poorly and it’s a different picture.

“Everyone had smiles on their face after the game last week and we found the happy medium between enjoying it, having confidence and realising there is more we can do, and we have to produce even more if we want to go to the final.”

Ulster: S Moore; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, T O’Toole; A O’Connor, I Henderson; M Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen

Replacements: J Andrew, E O’Sullivan, G Milasinovich, K Treadwell, M Rea, N Doak, I Madigan, B Moxham.

Stormers: W Gelant; S Senatla, R Nel, D Willemse, L Zas; M Libbok, H Jantjies; S Kitshoff, JJ Kotze, F Malherbe; S Moerat, M Orie; D Fourie, H Dayimani, E Ross.

Replacements: AH Venter, B Harris, N Fouche, A Smith, E van Rhyn, N Xaba, G Masimla, S Mngomezulu.