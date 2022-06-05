Leinster honour stars of the past, present - and future

Josh van der Flier and Michelle Claffey took the top individual awards at the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Ball on Saturday night.

van der Flier and Claffey won their respective Bank of Ireland Players’ Player of the Year awards, while Dan Sheehan and Ella Roberts won the LAYA Healthcare Young Player of the Year Awards.

Over 500 guests attended the gala function at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road as players past and present celebrated the 2021/22 season and gathered to say a fond farewell to a number of players and officials who have contributed much to the success of the province over the years.

Frank Sowman, the former Irish Rugby team manager as well as past-President and former Wanderers FC player, was the latest inductee into the Guinness Leinster Rugby Hall of Fame. Sowman was also chair of the Leinster Rugby Academy Board and the Professional Games Board for over 12 years and is currently Trustee of the Leinster Rugby Branch.

Tributes were also paid to Seán Cronin, Dan Leavy, Devin Toner, Peter Dooley, Rory O’Loughlin, Conor O’Brien, Jack Dunne, Adam Byrne, Josh Murphy and David Hawkshaw for their achievements with the side.

There were also special recognition awards to two loyal servants of Leinster Rugby, UCD RFC’s Ray Ryan who served as Treasurer of the Leinster Rugby Branch for over 15 years, and for Bective Rangers’ Johnny O’Hagan, who served as kitman for over 30 years with the senior team. Leinster Rugby CEO, Mick Dawson, who retires at the end of the season was also celebrated in front of his family and friends for over 20 years at the helm.

BANK OF IRELAND LEINSTER RUGBY AWARDS 2021/22:

1. Energia Development School of the Year: Wilson’s Hospital School

2. BearingPoint Tackle of the Year: Tommy O’Brien

3. Bank of Ireland School of the Year: Newbridge College

4. Beauchamps Contribution to Leinster: Johnny O’Hagan & Ray Ryan

5. Nissan Try of the Year: Rory O’Loughlin (vs. Munster Rugby)

6. Bank of Ireland Junior Club of the Year: Portarlington RFC

7. Energia Senior Club of the Year: Terenure College RFC

8. BDO Supporters Player of the Year: Ciarán Frawley

9. Guinness Hall of Fame: Frank Sowman

10. LAYA Healthcare Women’s Young Player of the Year: Ella Roberts

11. LAYA Healthcare Men’s Young Player of the Year: Dan Sheehan

12. Bank of Ireland Women’s Player’s Player of the Year: Michelle Claffey

13. Bank of Ireland Men’s Player’s Player of the Year: Josh van der Flier