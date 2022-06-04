Leinster to host Vodacom Bulls on Friday, Ulster head to Cape Town

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen 

Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 20:12
Colm O’Connor

Leinster will host the Vodacom Bulls in the first of the United Rugby Championship semi-finals next week.

Leo Cullen's side will face the South African outfit at the RDS Arena on Friday, June 10 (7.35pm). The game will be live on TG4, SuperSport, Premier Sports and URC.tv.

The second game of the 'Final Four' is fixed for Saturday, June 11 in Cape Town where Ulster face the DHL Stormers at DHL Stadium (2pm) with the game available live on SuperSport, RTÉ, Premier Sports and URC.tv.

Rankings from the league table will determine which team will host the first-ever URC Grand Final on Saturday, June 18 

The rankings are: 1 Leinster (67 points); 2 DHL Stormers (61); 3 Ulster (59); 4 Vodacom Bulls (58) 

URC FINAL FOUR FIXTURES Friday: Leinster v Vodacom Bulls,  RDS Arena, 7.35pm (Live on TG4, SuperSport, Premier Sports & URC.tv);  Saturday: DHL Stormers v Ulster, DHL Stadium (Cape Town), 2pm (Live on SuperSport, Premier Sports, RTÉ & URC.tv).

