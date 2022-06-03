No excuses from van Graan as he admits 'that wasn't good enough'

It was not the result nor the performance Johann van Graan wanted to sign off from Munster on, with the outgoing head coach admitting Friday night's heavy defeat by Ulster was “not good enough”.

Munster leaked five tries to slip to a 36-17 defeat in the URC quarter-finals in Belfast to end their season on a bum note while in-tune Ulster march on to a semi-final against the Stormers or Edinburgh.

Van Graan is Bath-bound, with Graham Rowntree, Mike Prendergast and Denis Leamy leading a new Munster dawn. But the South African did not want to use his departure as a distraction away from a very poor display.

“That was hugely disappointing from us as a group,” Van Graan said. “That wasn’t good enough not by a long way.

“Credit to Ulster but it’s disappointing for the fans and people who travelled here and just very disappointing to finish this way.”

Munster had chances but could not string enough phases together and knocked the ball on too many times.

“We had opportunities,” added van Graan. “There was a big swing before half time when we knocked the ball on five yards away and Ulster came away and scored.

“There was also the charge down from Gavin Coombes but no excuses – it was not good enough from our side. I have got incredible memories from Munster but I don’t think tonight is the night for that.

“We have got to take ownership of this performance.”

Man of the match James Hume insisted Ulster will not care if they have to travel to South Africa for the semi-finals next week.

“It’s going to be away regardless and we will wait and see.. who knows we could be on a plane to South Africa on Tuesday for all we know!" said the try-scoring Ulster centre.

“If we keep delivering performances like that, hopefully it will be onwards from here. We are a real close group and on a nice night in June, just give the ball to our back three.

“I feel like in previous big games like this and in inter-pros we’ve haven’t played well and gone into our shells, but you can see the backline we have and the wingers we have.

“You can see what we can do when we can tear up and play for the full 80 minutes.”