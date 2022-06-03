No excuses from van Graan as he admits 'that wasn't good enough'

Munster leaked five tries to slip to a 36-17 defeat in the URC quarter-finals in Belfast to end their season on a bum note
No excuses from van Graan as he admits 'that wasn't good enough'

It ends in tears: Munster head coach Johann van Graan, left, and Craig Casey of Munster after the United Rugby Championship Quarter-Final match between Ulster and Munster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 21:57
Orla Bannon

It was not the result nor the performance Johann van Graan wanted to sign off from Munster on, with the outgoing head coach admitting Friday night's heavy defeat by Ulster was “not good enough”.

Munster leaked five tries to slip to a 36-17 defeat in the URC quarter-finals in Belfast to end their season on a bum note while in-tune Ulster march on to a semi-final against the Stormers or Edinburgh.

Van Graan is Bath-bound, with Graham Rowntree, Mike Prendergast and Denis Leamy leading a new Munster dawn. But the South African did not want to use his departure as a distraction away from a very poor display.

“That was hugely disappointing from us as a group,” Van Graan said.  “That wasn’t good enough not by a long way.

“Credit to Ulster but it’s disappointing for the fans and people who travelled here and just very disappointing to finish this way.” 

Munster had chances but could not string enough phases together and knocked the ball on too many times.

“We had opportunities,” added van Graan. “There was a big swing before half time when we knocked the ball on five yards away and Ulster came away and scored.

“There was also the charge down from Gavin Coombes but no excuses – it was not good enough from our side. I have got incredible memories from Munster but I don’t think tonight is the night for that.

“We have got to take ownership of this performance.” 

Man of the match James Hume insisted Ulster will not care if they have to travel to South Africa for the semi-finals next week.

“It’s going to be away regardless and we will wait and see.. who knows we could be on a plane to South Africa on Tuesday for all we know!" said the try-scoring Ulster centre.

“If we keep delivering performances like that, hopefully it will be onwards from here. We are a real close group and on a nice night in June, just give the ball to our back three.

“I feel like in previous big games like this and in inter-pros we’ve haven’t played well and gone into our shells, but you can see the backline we have and the wingers we have.

“You can see what we can do when we can tear up and play for the full 80 minutes.”

More in this section

Robert Baloucoune celebrates after Stewart Moore scored his second try 3/6/2022 Johann van Graan era ends in a whimper as Ulster hammer Munster
Ross Byrne 31/5/2022 Byrne replaces Sexton as Cullen makes seven Leinster changes
Leinster Rugby v La Rochelle - Heineken Champions Cup Final Champions Cup team of the season: The best XV from this year’s tournament
<p>United Rugby Championship Quarter-Final, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast 3/6/2022. Ulster vs Munster. Munster’s’s Keith Earls scores a try despite John Cooney of Ulster. ©INPHO/James Crombie</p>

Ulster v Munster Talking Points

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up