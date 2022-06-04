No rest for La Rochelle as focus turns towards another title race  

New European champions La Rochelle returned to work four days after their Marseille heroics, for the final weekend of the tightest Top 14 campaign for years.

Ronan O’Gara’s Champions Cup winners, fourth in the Top 14 heading into the final round, put the celebrations on ice for a fitness session on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s play-off deciding trip to Challenge Cup winners Lyon, four places and four points below them.

The results of all seven final day matches matter with play-off places at either end of the table to be grabbed or avoided. Every game kicks off at 9.05pm (8.05pm, Irish) on Sunday.

A win on the road guarantees La Rochelle home advantage in next weekend’s play-off barrage round - but O’Gara has some squad juggling to do. He was always going to rotate his team, but word is that Victor Vito’s hopes of one last appearance before retiring may have been dashed by injury. Brice Dulin, Dillyn Leyds, Jonathan Danty and Wiaan Liebenberg are all injury concerns also.

La Rochelle can afford to lose and still reach the play-offs - but they cannot let Lyon pick up a try-scoring bonus in victory.

They aren’t the only play-off rivals meeting on the final weekend. Fifth-placed Racing 92 entertain Toulon two points and two places adrift of them in the table, at La Defense Arena in another must-win match for both sides. Sixth-placed Toulouse should expect a five-point win as they host already relegated bonus-point sieves Biarritz at Stade Ernest Wallon.

Leading trio Montpellier, Bordeaux, and Castres are already certain of the play-offs, but face tricky last-day awaydays as they scrap for a top-two finish, and a pass to the semi-finals in Nice.

Leaders Montpellier will seek to keep their top two rivals at bay with points at ninth-placed Clermont, whose sights are focused on finishing in the top eight and qualifying for next season’s Champions Cup rather than their faint play-off hopes.

Bordeaux head to Perpignan for what promises to be a real battle in a hostile Stade Aime Giral. The Catalans want to escape the relegation play-off spot. Even if they win, they need help from Stade Francais, who host 12th-placed Brive.

Castres, looking for their first-ever top two finish, travel to Pau - whose interest in the season is reduced to pride and prep-work for the next campaign.

Earlier on Sunday, Mont-de-Marsan and Bayonne will meet in the ProD2 final at Montpellier’s GGL Stadium. The winner gains automatic promotion to the Top 14, while the loser hosts Perpignan or Brive in a promotion-relegation play-off on June 12.