Byrne replaces Sexton as Cullen makes seven Leinster changes

Leo Cullen has made seven changes as Leinster look to get back on the horse following Champions Cup final defeat in a URC quarter-final meeting with Glasgow Warriors tomorrow at the RDS (KO 3.15pm - LIVE on RTÉ1, Premier Sports and URC TV).
Joe McCarthy comes in to partner James Ryan in the second row, who will captain the side.
They'll line up behind a front row where Dan Sheehan gets the number two shirt as Rónan Kelleher misses out through injury. Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong retain their spots.
In the back row, Ryan Baird is in at six after impressing in his return from injury against Munster while Caelan Doris swaps to No 8 and Jack Conan moves to the bench. European Player of the Year Josh van der Flier completes the pack.
In the half-backs, Johnny Sexton also misses out which sees Ross Byrne alongside Jamison Gibson-Park.
In midfield, Ciarán Frawley returns to the starting side where he'll link up with Garry Ringrose inside a back three of Rory O'Loughlin, Jordan Larmour and full-back Jimmy O'Brien.
J O'Brien, J Larmour, G Ringrose, C Frawley, R O'Loughlin, R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong, J McCarthy, J Ryan (c), R Baird, J van der Flier, C Doris Replacements: S Cronin, C Healy, M Ala'alatoa, R Molony, J Conan, L McGrath, H Byrne, R Henshaw
Andrea Piardi