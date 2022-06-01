Ireland U20s set for summer series in Italy

The competition will involve each of the Six Nations Rugby unions, South Africa, and Georgia
Ireland U20s set for summer series in Italy

20 March 2022; Jude Postlethwaite of Ireland scores his side's third try during the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Scotland at Musgrave Park in Cork. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 22:58
Cian Locke

Ireland will compete in a Six Nations U20 Summer Series in Italy across June and July as a regional alternative to the postponed World Rugby U20 Championship.

The competition will involve each of the Six Nations Rugby unions, South Africa, and Georgia and takes place from June 24 to July 12.

Pool A will include England, South Africa, France, and Ireland, with their matches held at the Payanini Center in Verona. Pool B will be made up of Scotland, Wales, Georgia, and hosts Italy, with all games played at Stadio Di Monigo, in Treviso.

Every game of the Under 20-Summer Series will be streamed via Six Nations Rugby U20 YouTube channel.

Commenting on the announcement, Julie Paterson, Director of Rugby at Six Nations Rugby said:

"Six Nations Rugby is committed to providing the best possible rugby pathway to allow unions, nations, players, and coaches to develop, and the chance to stage an Under-20 Summer Series is an exciting opportunity to support this commitment. 

"The absence of a World Rugby U20 Championship this year, means South Africa and Georgia will also be competing in the Series, which will provide added opportunities for teams to test themselves against new opposition."

 

More in this section

Wales v Ireland - Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship Seán O'Brien returning to Leinster as contact skills coach
Leinster Rugby Squad Training Denis Leamy to return to Munster as defence coach
Joy Neville 2/10/2020 Joy Neville selected to referee at World Cup in New Zealand
<p>Denis Leamy during Leinster Rugby squad training session at UCD in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile</p>

Home is where the heart is for both Leamy and O'Brien

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up