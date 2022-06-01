Ireland U20s set for summer series in Italy

Ireland will compete in a Six Nations U20 Summer Series in Italy across June and July as a regional alternative to the postponed World Rugby U20 Championship.
The competition will involve each of the Six Nations Rugby unions, South Africa, and Georgia and takes place from June 24 to July 12.
Pool A will include England, South Africa, France, and Ireland, with their matches held at the Payanini Center in Verona. Pool B will be made up of Scotland, Wales, Georgia, and hosts Italy, with all games played at Stadio Di Monigo, in Treviso.
Every game of the Under 20-Summer Series will be streamed via Six Nations Rugby U20 YouTube channel.
Commenting on the announcement, Julie Paterson, Director of Rugby at Six Nations Rugby said:
"Six Nations Rugby is committed to providing the best possible rugby pathway to allow unions, nations, players, and coaches to develop, and the chance to stage an Under-20 Summer Series is an exciting opportunity to support this commitment.
"The absence of a World Rugby U20 Championship this year, means South Africa and Georgia will also be competing in the Series, which will provide added opportunities for teams to test themselves against new opposition."