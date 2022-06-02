McCloskey focused on controlling the controllables ahead of Munster clash 

“Just go out, do my job and play well and puts guys in the right place to be at their best", McCloskey said on their clash with Munster.
Stuart McCloskey of Ulster breaks through the tackle of Aphelele Fassi of Cell C Sharks on the way to scoring his side's second try during the United Rugby Championship match between Ulster and Cell C Sharks at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Orla Bannon

Stuart McCloskey tries not to overthink the big days.

The school of hard knocks, and God knows Ulster have had plenty of those in the knockout stages of the league and Europe in the last decade, has taught him not to sweat the small stuff.

Control the controllables, and all that.

So when he runs out tomorrow night for Ulster’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final against Munster in Belfast, McCloskey won’t be worrying about Damian de Allende, Chris Farrell or anybody else.

“When I was younger I used to overthink it and worry about small things like trying to get an early carry,” admits Ulster’s powerhouse centre.

“Now I play the game in front of me and my game is a lot more well-rounded than it was three or four years ago.

“I personally try not to take any emotion out there.

“Just go out, do my job and play well and puts guys in the right place to be at their best.

“Everyone will be up for it in a quarter-final and if you’re not, you’re in the wrong sport. I will try to keep a cool head.

“Some guys don’t need to be amped up too early in the week. Some of the backs like to keep it more laid back and treat it like it’s any other game.

“It will be physical so don’t waste your energy in the week overthinking it, that would be my advice.” Munster have already beaten Ulster twice this season, home and away in the United Rugby Championship. There was only one score in it both times.

Now they meet again, with Munster boosted by the knowledge they are only one of two teams to win at Kingspan Stadium this season, along with Toulouse in the Champions Cup.

Given they were dumped out of Europe by Toulouse and lost to a second-string Leinster team which cost them a home quarter-final in the URC, that is a crumb of comfort for Munster.

But McCloskey has a different take on it.

“The odds of them beating us three times in a row must be quite low.

“The games have been tight. Up here we didn’t play great but it will be a tight game between two evenly matched sides.

“Hopefully being at home push us over the edge.

“We have done enough and played some good stuff in the last couple of weeks so hopefully that will push us through.”

