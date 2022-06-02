Murray ready to break the cycle and land silverware for Munster

So here we are again, Munster getting ready for yet another tilt at a trophy against a backdrop of disappointment on the biggest stage. Even Conor Murray sounds weary at the repetitive nature of his province’s annual cycle of so near and yet so far in Europe followed by league play-off elimination at the hands of Leinster.

Yet the scrum-half remains optimistic that this is the year they can break with tradition and finally land some silverware.

Munster being Munster they will have to do it the hard way, their final-round 35-25 defeat in Dublin to a Leinster side resting its first XV between the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final and final consigning Johann van Graan’s side to sixth place on the United Rugby Championship final standings and forcing them on the road for the play-offs, which start this Friday night.

Murray and co. will travel to Belfast for a quarter-final against an Ulster side with even greater separation issues between it and material success, trophyless since their 2005-06 Celtic League title. Not that it makes the 11-year gap to Munster’s last trophy lift any more palatable. The future Ireland and British & Irish Lions number nine’s career was just taking off when Paul O’Connell led the province to Magners League final victory over Leinster at Thomond Park.

"It'd be huge to win a trophy with Munster,” Murray said. “The Magner's League is nearly gone out of my mind, it's been that long.

" We’re enjoying the way we play, we've a really good squad at the moment. You're probably sick of us saying at this stage of the season that we want to win a trophy and put an end to it, so that's the long-term goal.

"But our focus and excitement is going up to Ulster this weekend, we're confident with the group of players we have, taking this match on its own I think we can go up there and give a really good account of ourselves and if we play well, we'll be there or thereabouts.

"It will be a tougher route to the final, with the way the Leinster game went the last day, we were disappointed with that but even the route we have in front of us, Ulster first obviously and if we end up going further we'll figure that out along the way but it would mean an awful lot. We went through another heartbreak in Europe and it seems to be the usual feeling this time of year. You've got to keep dusting yourself off and giving yourself the best chance.

"With this group, with the youth and the buzz they create, the coaching group, the maturity of the squad – we’re able to dust ourselves down and go at this competition, switch focus again.

"We've put in an awful lot of work the last few years, I wouldn't say we deserve anything but we're putting ourselves in a pretty good position.

"So it's exciting, you’re over the European stuff. It was tough watching at the weekend, an Irish team involved but we had our chance, that's gone and the focus shifts."

Such has the focus shifted that Murray will not pay too much attention to Munster’s league double over Ulster this season, even less to their last meeting when his side travelled to Kingspan Stadium a week after Dan McFarland’s team had been knockout out of Europe in their two-legged classic with Toulouse and came away with a first victory at the Ravenhill ground since 2016.

"There was probably a little bit of an off atmosphere when we went up there the last time, that's probably due to the hype from their European game the week before and turning up again the week after is always going to be a challenge.

"But they've had that time to settle down after their European disappointment, and so did we so the focus changes, this is knockout rugby and you've got a chance to still win a trophy at the end of the year.

"Both teams' focus will fully be on the URC and they’ll be a different animal this Friday night, they'll be looking to beat us obviously and you'd imagine they'll be a little bit sharper than the last day and they were still good the last day, they required us to be pretty good to get the result.

"There'll be a little bit more about them this weekend, given that they’ve had that time and they'll be focused so we're under no illusions it'll be a tougher test."