Joy Neville selected to referee at World Cup in New Zealand

Ireland's Joy Neville has been selected as one of the 18 match officials who will take charge of the 26 matches in the World Cup later this year.
The Limerick woman will be part of an all-female team of referees at the tournament, which kicks off in October. It was originally due to be held in 2021 but was postponed due to the Covid pandemic.
Neville will be officiating at her second World Cup, having refereed the 2017 World Cup final in Belfast.
IRFU Head of Referees Dudley Phillips said: "I’d like to congratulate Joy on her appointment to the RWC Referee Panel. This will be her second World Cup and having recently returned from maternity leave, it is testament to her drive and hard work that she has been selected.
"Joy has been and continues to be a leader in Women’s rugby as a player and as a referee, and this is a hugely deserved honour."
Ireland won't be appearing in the tournament having failed to qualify for the first time.
The tournament, which runs from October 8 to November 12, 2022, will take place in New Zealand and be the first time that the women’s edition has been hosted in the southern Hemisphere.
Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa), Maggie Cogger-Orr (New Zealand), Sara Cox (England), Hollie Davidson (Scotland), Aurélie Groizeleau (France), Lauren Jenner (New Zealand), Clara Munarini (Italy), Amber McLachlan (Australia) and Joy Neville (Ireland)
Doriane Domenjo (France), Tyler Miller (Australia), Nikki O’Donnell (England), Kat Roche (USA) and Julianne Zussman (Canada)
Chris Assmus (Canada), Lee Jeffrey (New Zealand), Ian Tempest (England) and Ben Whitehouse (Wales).