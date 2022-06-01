Gloucester ready to ‘rip into it’ against Sarries

English Premiership

George Skivington has vowed that Gloucester will “rip into it and see what happens” against Saracens in their quest for a Gallagher Premiership play-off place on Saturday.

It is a tall order for the west country club, with odds stacked against them in terms of securing a top-four finish.

Leicester, Saracens and reigning Premiership champions Harlequins are already through to the June 11 semi-finals, with one position still to be claimed.

Not only must Gloucester beat high-flying Saracens at Kingsholm, Gloucester also need play-off rivals Northampton to lose at home against Newcastle.

If Saints win, then Gloucester’s result is irrelevant, as Northampton would join Saracens, Leicester, and Harlequins in the semi-finals.

Skivington, who recently signed a new long-term contract as head coach, has transformed Gloucester into play-off challengers following an 11th-place finish last season.

“There is no point in saying it is just another game,” Skivington said.

“Everyone knows the permutations, and when you start pre-season you start out wanting to have a shot at being in the play-offs.

“We have got one game left, and we have got a small shot at the play-offs. We need a few things to fall our way, but there is a shot for us.”

Saracens crushed Gloucester 44-15, scoring five tries, in a European Challenge Cup quarter-final victory just over three weeks ago.

Skivington added: “It’s important for us that we deliver a good performance.

“Saracens are very good, very accomplished and very used to this end of the season and having to compete and turn it on.

“We will rip into it and see what happens.”

Gloucester are two points behind Northampton.

Northampton captain Lewis Ludlam could be available for the clash against Newcastle on Saturday after missing England’s recent training camp due to a thumb problem suffered in Saints’ 42-38 defeat at Saracens 10 days ago.

Northampton rugby director Chris Boyd said: “Lewis has got through a bit of training, and he could well come into consideration.

“We are not certain yet.”