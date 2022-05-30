Conor Murray: We didn't show up against Leinster

Conor Murray has insisted Munster have wiped the slate clean following two very different defeats in their last two games as they prepare for Friday’s URC quarter-final at Ulster.

The Ireland and British & Irish Lions scrum-half experienced European heartbreak when he was a goal-kicker in the penalty shootout that finally separated Munster and Toulouse in their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final on May 7 and two weeks later described his side’s URC regular-season 35-25 defeat to a second-string Leinster side as a Munster no-show.

After another down week to accommodate the Champions Cup final, Murray said there would be no lingering hangover from the losses when Munster travel to Belfast this Friday night to get their play-off campaign underway at Kingspan Stadium.

“If there is one positive about having to wait an extra week you get that chance to get the review out of your system and get back on the training field and start rolling the momentum again and creating a good atmosphere within the squad and having a good crack off it,” Murray said on Monday.

“That (hangover is) probably an excuse we can’t use this Friday night because we’ve had that time to get over it and gee ourselves up. We are only human at the end of the day but I think we’ve had enough time to get through it and wipe the slate clean and prep for a quarter-final.”

Murray, 33, described the game review that followed the league loss to Leinster on the last day of the URC regular season as “probably the toughest of the year” in terms of the honesty given from coaches and players alike, in stark contrast to the post-mortem undertaken following the Toulouse defeat after extra time and penalty kicks.

“Against Toulouse, we really performed. Now there were areas of the game where we probably weren’t happy with. We could have put a bit more of a score on it and not let it down to 24-14 up and conceded.

“Before that point there were scoring opportunities that we didn’t take. There are always going to be little things in good performances that you can get better. I’m sure Toulouse had that as well in their review.

“The Toulouse one was emotionally a tough review but in terms of rugby it was probably a little bit easier because we did an awful lot right. The Leinster game last week was a tougher one from a rugby point of view where we just didn’t play like we had been playing all year.

“It’s one of the games that stands out. It was very unlike us, it was a game littered with mistakes in terms of turnovers and ultimately losing the physical battle. We lost the breakdown and found it very hard to get front-foot ball at times and that made things really difficult across the park. So it probably came back to were we up for it physically and emotionally and mentally, we were asking ourselves those questions.

“We had a really good review. It was probably the toughest review of the year. It was Munster-Leinster and we didn’t show up.

“We had to be much more honest with each other in the meeting room. It was important that we reviewed it really well and tried to iron out what went wrong in the prep, in the lead-up and on game day.

“We did it well and we were honest with each other. We’ve played an awful lot of good rugby this year and that game wasn’t like us. Leinster were good, yeah, you can say their second side or whatever. We didn’t really approach it like that. It was Munster-Leinster and we pretty much didn’t show up. I know we got back in the lead at a certain point of the game but overall it wasn’t good enough.

“We got through the review and it’s important to recognise we’ve played well this year, we’ve played good rugby and that was unlike us to a certain extent. It’s back to the training field and knowing how well we can play is the focus this week.”