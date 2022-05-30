Kearney: Defeat means Leo Cullen won't revamp team for URC

Rob Kearney believes Leinster’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final with Glasgow Warriors this Saturday offers the perfect opportunity for Leo Cullen’s side to “get back on the horse” following their European final defeat to La Rochelle.

Leinster lost their second Heineken Champions Cup final in four years in Marseille last Saturday as Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle upset the short-odds favourites to score a famous victory at Stade Velodrome and win their maiden European title thanks to a last-minute try from replacement Arthur Retiere.

While for many the Champions Cup decider should be the seasonal finale, former Ireland and Leinster full-back Kearney believes the start of the URC play-offs this weekend can be perfect timing for a team so desperately disappointed to have missed out on a fifth European star.

“This one is going to hurt them for a long time, it really will,” the Premier Sports analyst said on a call to preview the URC quarter-finals.

“It is great that they have the opportunity to still fight for a trophy. Of course, it's not the one that they or the club wanted but there's nothing worse than finishing a season on a final you've lost and you don't get an opportunity to play another game for a few months.

“The best thing for the whole group of players and the coaches is to get back on the horse straight away.”

Kearney, speaking alongside former Ulster and Ireland back-row Stephen Ferris on the call to promote Premier Sport’s coverage of the URC knockout rounds, believes Leinster’s side to face Glasgow at the RDS in Dublin this Saturday afternoon will feature changes in personnel but not as many as would have been made if Johnny Sexton had lifted the trophy last weekend.

“Had they won the final at the weekend you'd be seeing a very different team I would suspect this weekend,” he said.

“And that's part of the job of the coaches. Are there some players who have performed unbelievably well who now deserve their opportunity? Just because a player wants to get back on the horse, and right the wrongs of the week before doesn't necessarily mean that they will get that opportunity again.

“That's part of being a coach and making sure you are keeping the morale in the group pretty strong still. I'd still expect a lot of guys to be involved this weekend who weren't involved in the final.”