Kearney: Defeat means Leo Cullen won't revamp team for URC

Rob Kearney believes there would be more changes for Glasgow clash had Leinster won the Champions Cup
Kearney: Defeat means Leo Cullen won't revamp team for URC

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen before the Heineken Champions Cup final at the Stade Velodrome, Marseille. Picture  David Davies/PA Wire. 

Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 14:01
Simon Lewis

Rob Kearney believes Leinster’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final with Glasgow Warriors this Saturday offers the perfect opportunity for Leo Cullen’s side to “get back on the horse” following their European final defeat to La Rochelle.

Leinster lost their second Heineken Champions Cup final in four years in Marseille last Saturday as Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle upset the short-odds favourites to score a famous victory at Stade Velodrome and win their maiden European title thanks to a last-minute try from replacement Arthur Retiere.

While for many the Champions Cup decider should be the seasonal finale, former Ireland and Leinster full-back Kearney believes the start of the URC play-offs this weekend can be perfect timing for a team so desperately disappointed to have missed out on a fifth European star.

“This one is going to hurt them for a long time, it really will,” the Premier Sports analyst said on a call to preview the URC quarter-finals.

“It is great that they have the opportunity to still fight for a trophy. Of course, it's not the one that they or the club wanted but there's nothing worse than finishing a season on a final you've lost and you don't get an opportunity to play another game for a few months.

“The best thing for the whole group of players and the coaches is to get back on the horse straight away.” 

Kearney, speaking alongside former Ulster and Ireland back-row Stephen Ferris on the call to promote Premier Sport’s coverage of the URC knockout rounds, believes Leinster’s side to face Glasgow at the RDS in Dublin this Saturday afternoon will feature changes in personnel but not as many as would have been made if Johnny Sexton had lifted the trophy last weekend.

“Had they won the final at the weekend you'd be seeing a very different team I would suspect this weekend,” he said.

“And that's part of the job of the coaches. Are there some players who have performed unbelievably well who now deserve their opportunity? Just because a player wants to get back on the horse, and right the wrongs of the week before doesn't necessarily mean that they will get that opportunity again.

“That's part of being a coach and making sure you are keeping the morale in the group pretty strong still. I'd still expect a lot of guys to be involved this weekend who weren't involved in the final.”  

More in this section

Exeter Chiefs v Wasps - Gallagher Premiership Rugby Jeffery Toomaga-Allen inks deal with Ulster
Ronan O'Gara celebrates after the game 28/5/2022 They don't suit everybody but Ronan O'Gara's methods are working
Ronan O'Gara and Donnacha Ryan celebrate with the Heineken Champions Cup 28/5/2022 Donal Lenihan: Leinster may not be only Irish victims of O'Gara's coaching smarts
#Leinster Rugby
<p>Tadhg Beirne at Munster training on Monday</p>

Munster hope to call on Beirne for Ulster quarter-final

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up