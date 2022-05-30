Jeffery Toomaga-Allen inks deal with Ulster

Dan McFarland said the new signing will 'bolster our tighthead roster, as well as being a great mentor for the younger players in our squad'
Jeffery Toomaga-Allen

Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 11:09

Ulster have completed the singing of former All Black, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, from Wasps

The 6ft 4in tighthead prop Jeffery Toomaga-Allen has inked a one year deal and admitted: “I’m really excited about the chance to join such a great club as Ulster. I’ve heard the fans are amazing, and I can’t wait to get stuck into next season.”

Since his senior debut in 2012, the 31-year-old, who is known for his high-intensity scrummaging went on to make almost 150 combined appearances for the Hurricanes and Wellington.

He won a Super Rugby title with the Hurricanes in 2016 and featured against the British and Irish Lions in their 2017 tour.

At international level he was a member of the New Zealand U20s Junior World Championship-winning team in 2010. This was followed by his debut as All Black number 1130 against Japan in 2013, and his subsequent recall to the New Zealand side in 2017 when he was involved in a win over the Barbarians, as well as a being a starter in the victory over France.

Ulster head Coach, Dan McFarland, said: “Jeff has played at a high level in Super Rugby and the English Premiership for a number of years and as such he will bring considerable experience to bolster our tighthead roster, as well as being a great mentor for the younger players in our squad. We look forward to welcoming Jeff to Ulster.”

