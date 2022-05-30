Iain Henderson wary of Peter O'Mahony and Tadhg Beirne threat

Ian Henderson has been in the trenches of Test-match rugby with Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne long enough to know that their potential presence in the Munster pack could be a gamechanger for the visitors when they visit Kingspan Stadium for Friday’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final.

The Ulster captain is preparing to go up against his in-form counterpart O’Mahony after the flanker’s return to training last week following a week out due to a shoulder injury. His fellow Ireland lock Beirne has indicated he is pushing hard to make his comeback after more than two months out with a thigh issue when Munster travel to Belfast looking to salvage their season with a run to the URC final.

Munster defeated Ulster home and away during the league campaign, most recently on April 22 when Henderson’s side fell to a 24-17 defeat on home soil in a game from which both Beirne and O’Mahony were absent.

Yet while the northern province will be favourites on home soil as the higher-seeded of the interprovincial rivals, third-placed faces sixth in the final standings, the Ulster skipper is wary of the threats posed by his national team-mates.

“Pete is huge whenever he plays,” Henderson said. “Playing with him for Ireland, playing against him for Munster, his breakdown work, his work in the wide channels, defensively as well, he adds a great amount of ballast and belief into any team that he plays with.

“Obviously his defensive work at the lineout is massive as well, he jumps so well. He poses threats all over the pitch, not just in one specific area.

“We definitely have to be really switched on. I was always expecting him to be coming back in. He loves playing for Munster, he's a very proud Munster man and I wouldn't have been expecting anything else from him than representing his province in knockout rugby.”

Of the possibility of Beirne also travelling north for his first game in Munster colours since January 23, Henderson added: “Yeah, look, Tadhg Beirne is a great lineout forward and when you put him in there with another back-rower, Pete O’Mahony, that changes things a lot in comparison to a slightly different back row that we might have played against here a few weeks ago.

“Those sort of dynamics definitely change how you want to arrange your lineout, playing against those types of players but also it will have massive ramifications for what we want to be doing around the pitch in terms of the breakdown and other defensive threats too.

“So we’ll leave that to the analysis guys and the coaches, they do a great job for us, and then we’ll obviously have our training week as usually happens and focus in on them in what way we can.”

Henderson recognises there will be other threats in the Munster pack of which Ulster should be wary and asked about players in Johann van Graan’s squad who have impressed him other than Ireland colleagues, the two-time British & Irish Lions tourist predicted an imminent call-up by Andy Farrell for another lock.

“One of the young lads, a young second row, Thomas Ahern. He played incredibly well against us down there earlier in the season and he’s had a few incredible games off the bench for them.

“He shows he’s got that real athleticism and I think that’s something that to perform at the top national level you need to have that and it’s something I think the Irish coaches definitely could build on.

“So he’s someone who I think we’ll definitely see in the next few seasons but potentially sooner in a green jersey.”

Henderson also issued a reminder that silverware is also on Ulster minds heading into the URC play-offs almost six weeks on from a Champions Cup Round of 16 exit at the hands of Toulouse, a two-legged aggregate defeat that presaged that home loss to Munster.

“They (Munster) beat us twice and particularly that last game, we just didn't play well enough. That's the long and short. There were aspects of our game that were good but as a team we just weren't good enough. Being disappointed from the European games, getting knocked out by Toulouse, that's not really an excuse.

“We still have ambitions to win this tournament. We've a really tough game but it's something to look forward to, home play-offs don't happen often. It's something we want to be getting more and more. But now we have another opportunity to make the most of it.”