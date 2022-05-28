Man mountain Skelton has a big part to play — unless Leinster can stop him

The stats will show that Will Skelton and James Ryan both stand 6’ 8” tall but the Auckland-born former Wallaby of Samoan heritage looms particularly large in Leinster’s minds ahead of today’s heavyweight clash in the south of France.

The theory that the Irish province can’t quite hack it with the most physically challenging of club rugby’s sides has been borne of defeats to Saracens and La Rochelle in the previous three seasons and Skelton has, forgive the pun, played a big part in that.

His display for Saracens in the 2019 final in Newcastle, and again for La Rochelle in the penultimate round meeting at Stade Marcel Deflandre 12 months ago, were astonishing exhibitions of both power and execution.

Suggestions that a calf injury would force him to miss out on the back end of this campaign were disproved last weekend when he made a brief cameo in the Top 14 defeat of Stade Francais and now he’s back in the starting XV for this particular continental clash.

He is, quite simply, the last man Leinster would want to see.

“It's exciting,” said Ryan. “He's a crucial member of their forward pack, of their squad really. To have him back will obviously be a big boost for them. He's an incredibly physical player, very effective on both sides of the ball.

“You look at their pack, they have some world-class players, between Skelton, (Gregory) Alldritt and (Uini) Atonio, some very powerful athletes there. It's a big challenge for us as a pack, so we are excited.”

Ronan O’Gara will know only too well that Skelton has been portrayed as something of a bogeyman for the boys in blue so he was all too happy to play up his importance to his Stade Rochelais side when asked.

The former Munster man said that it would be simply impossible to overestimate Skelton’s worth to his side. He gushed about the freak physical attributes he will bring to the Stade Velodrome and he spoke of the energy he injects into those around him.

“Physically he is very difficult to play against so it is a massive, massive, massive boost to us this week,” he said.

The idea that physicality is the only reason Leinster have failed to add that cherished fifth star to their jerseys is simplistic, of course. They have worked assiduously on improving the rate at which they take their chances in big games, for instance.

Hard stopped: La Rochelle's Australian lock Will Skelton fights for the ball during the French Top14 rugby union match between Union Bordeaux-Begles (UBB) and Stade Rochelais (La Rochelle) at the Chaban-Delmas stadium in Bordeaux, south-western France on April 2, 2022. Pic: Thibaud MORITZ/AFP

That said, they won’t hold out much hope of overcoming La Rochelle if they can’t at least break even in the trenches here and the simple fact of it is that we still don’t know if they are able to do that against the biggest and the best.

The defeats of Leicester Tigers and Toulouse have been held aloft as proof that they are better equipped, but the former was a one-dimensional side at the foothills of their Europe journey and the latter was basically running on empty come that semi-final.

“For us it’s just trying to understand what people thought would be physical,” said Ryan. “In these kind of forward games it’s understanding what that actually looks like. It’s not just about being physical, it’s about understanding how you actually get to that point.

“So for us as a forward pack it’s being really accurate with our lineout on both sides. Defensively it’s working early, it’s setting early, it’s being connected, it’s scanning: all these little bits that allow us to be physical.

“In the ruck it’s arriving early, it’s not watching and waiting. So it’s making sure that we’re nailing on the process that allows us to impose ourselves as a forward pack, if that makes sense.”

That ruck will be particularly interesting. Leinster’s ability to generate quick ball at the breakdown has been absolutely key to their ability to kill teams off this season. Every millisecond La Rochelle can add to that process will swing the balance of power in their own favour.

“We want to play it quick and play it so space early and we need to be early and effective there,” Ryan agreed. “Probably one of La Rochelle’s strengths is their work in the defensive ruck.

“They have a number of guys there that are very good over the ball so we have to deal with them as best as we can. If we want to play the type of rugby that we’ve been pretty good at over the last few weeks then we will have to be very good, very early, there. If we’re not it will be very hard to impose ourselves.”