Cheslin Kolbe returns as Toulon & Lyon name sides for Challenge Cup Final

Toulon and Lyon have named their sides for Friday's Challenge Cup Final in Marseille (Kick-off, 8pm).

Springbok Cheslin Kolbe has been passed fit to take his place on the right-wing for Toulon, where he replaces Jiuta Naqoli Wainiqolo, while Julien Heriteau takes over the 13 jersey from Mathieu Smaili.

For Lyon, Jordan Taufua returns to captain his Lyon side from the start, where his inclusion sees Patrick Sobela move to flanker.

Former Saracens lock Joel Kpoku partners Romain Taofifenua in the second row.

TOULON: A Luc, C Kolbe, J Heriteau, D Paia’aua, G Villiere; L Carbonel, B Serin; J.B Gros, C Tolofua, B Gigashvili, E Etzebeth, B Alainu’uese, C du Preez, C Ollivon, S Parisse.

Replacements: A Etrillard, B Devaux, E Setiano, S Rebbadj, M Smaili, J Blanc, J Naqoli Wainiqolo, F Isa.

LYON: T Arnold, J Tuisova, P Barassi, C Ngatai, D Niniashvili, L Berdeu, B Couilloud; S Taofifenua, G Marchand, D Bamba, J Kpoku, R Taofifenua, D Cretin, P Sobela, J Taufua.

Replacements: M Ivaldi, Kaabeche, F Gomez Kodela, F Lambey, L Goujon, J Doussain, C Fainga’a, X Mignot.