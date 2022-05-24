How a Cork company are helping La Rochelle's bid to defeat Leinster

It won't be the first time we see a Mycro glove worn on a rugby pitch, if Kerr-Barlow takes the field.
How a Cork company are helping La Rochelle's bid to defeat Leinster

Ronan O'Gara, head coach of La Rochelle, celebrates with Wiaan Liebenberg (L) and Tawera Kerr-Barlow after their victory during the Heineken Champions Cup Semi-Final Photo: (David Rodgers / Getty)

Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 15:35
Shane Donovan

A Cork company is set to aid La Rochelle in their efforts to beat Leinster in this Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup final.

Ballincollig-based Mycro Sportswear have answered Ronan O'Gara's call for help regarding a protective glove ahead of this weekend's final. 

O’Gara yesterday said that he was in need of a helping hand in getting La Rochelle nine, Tawera Kerr-Barlow on the pitch for the clash with Leinster.

O'Gara said: "He (Kerr-Barlow) has two broken bones in his hand but I’m trying to see.

"I need to get some hurling advice and try and get one of those Mycro gloves potentially made.

“So we’ll see what we can do with that in terms of... I mean, you’ve got to explore every possibility. Depending on his pain threshold, depending I suppose on his grip of the ball and depending on, well, the legality of it I think is okay."

And as it turns out, Mycro have duly obliged, and the test gloves are already on their way to France.

Thomas Murray of Mycro told the Irish Examiner: "One of the company owners was talking to Ronan this morning, so we've got them sent out already."

Kerr-Barlow may well be the first Kiwi to don the Mycro hurling glove, but he won't be the first rugby player to do so, Thomas explains: "It started off with Tommy Bowe on the Lions Tour in 2013, Andrew Trimble & Fergus McFadden have worn them in the past, and only recently Hugo Keenan wore one for Leinster."

The glove's main purpose is for use in hurling and hockey, with the likes of T.J Reid, Conor Whelan & Cork's Ciarán Joyce sporting them for their prospective counties, but the cross-code use may well be the difference between winning and losing for O'Gara's La Rochelle this weekend, such has been the impact of Kerr-Barlow for the French outfit over the last two seasons.

The Kiwi has started every game of the last two Champions Cup seasons for his side, proving vital to their charge to the final on both occasions. 

It's a nice touch for the Ballincollig company and equally pleasing for O'Gara that he can look home when he needs a helping hand. 

Now, the hope is that the glove will ease the pain in the New Zealander's hand and allow him to take his place on the field this Saturday in the Stade Velodrome, Marseille. 

More in this section

Ireland Captain's Run Henderson not surprised at Donnacha Ryan's early coaching success 
Ronan O'Gara celebrates with his team in the changing room after the game 15/5/2022 The importance of calm is not lost on La Rochelle
O'Gara v Sexton: The back and forth over the years O'Gara v Sexton: The back and forth over the years
Ireland v New Zealand - Guinness Series International

EPCR backs introduction of NFL-style in-stadium explanations of ref decisions

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up