Leinster still sweat on Furlong, Lowe and McCarthy

Tadhg Furlong

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 14:20
Colm O’Connor

Leinster coach Leo Cullen is still sweating on the fitness of Tadhg Furlong, James Lowe and Nick McCarthy ahead of Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup final against La Rochelle.

Leinster medics confirmed that Furlong (ankle), Lowe (shin) and McCarthy (shoulder) will increase their training load this week adding that the trio will "be continually assessed ahead of Saturday."

Furlong was forced off after 17th minutes of the win against Toulouse with Cullen expressing confidence in the aftermath that the Irish international would be fit for this week's trip to France while Lowe sustained his injury in the closing stages of that semi-final win.

Cullen welcomed Jordan Larmour (hip) back from injury against Munster on Saturday night and the full-back came through that game with no issues while hooker Rónan Kelleher will return to training this week having passed the graduated return to play protocols.

Ciarán Frawley (facial injury) and Cormac Foley (shoulder) will be further assessed this week following the knocks they sustained in Saturday night's URC victory.

Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup final at Stade Velodrome (4.45pm, Irish) will be broadcast live by Virgin Media, BT Sport and Channel 4

.

