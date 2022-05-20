Leinster boss Cullen not reading too much into O'Gara's columns

Leo Cullen has admitted he is wary of Ronan O’Gara’s Irish Examiner columns and other media interactions containing any deliberate misinformation ahead of their coaching clash in the Heineken Champions Cup final on May 28.

The Leinster boss goes head to head with his former Ireland team-mate, his counterpart at La Rochelle, with European club rugby’s most prestigious prize on the line in Marseille in eight days.

Rarely can Cullen have been so exposed to the insights of his opposite number from an overseas rival through the Corkman’s weekly Irish Examiner column, as well as O'Gara's radio appearances.

So when asked if he was a fan of the former Munster fly-half’s media output, Cullen chuckled and said: “I would definitely be wary of anything that’s there, for sure.

“Is that the polite way of saying it? I’d be very wary of anything that the coach of La Rochelle says in the media because I’m sure he knows exactly what’s going on in his own world versus what he wants to put out there in the world. So we take certain things with a pinch of salt.”

Cullen would not be drawn on whether he will continue to read the column in next Friday’s Irish Examiner.

“At this stage you’ve got to focus on yourself. It’s very easy to get distracted by the outcome. For us we’ve got to go through our own rituals," he said.

“It’s very easy to think, what’s it going to be like at the end of the game. It’s only so relevant. Preparing well leads to performing well.

“Getting our own stuff right so we can impose our game on the opposition, whoever we play, whether it’s Munster this week or La Rochelle next week. Everyone has got to come up with a plan about how to stop a team.”