Aviva Stadium to host 2023 Heineken Champions Cup & Challenge Cup Finals

The Aviva Stadium will host the 2023 Heineken Champions Cup & Challenge Cup Finals.

The two European competition finals will roll into Dublin in May of next year, the Challenge Cup final on Friday, May 19th & and the Champions Cup decider on Saturday, the 20th.

The showpiece event has been held at the Aviva on one previous occasion, Toulon ran out 16-15 winners in 2013. The old Lansdowne Road stadium has held the final on two previous occasions, in 2003 & 1999.

Dominic McKay, EPCR Chairman, said: “Following extensive discussions with all stakeholders, including the Aviva Stadium, Dublin City Council and the IRFU, we are delighted to be bringing the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup Finals back to Dublin next May.

“The ground has a strong association with EPCR, having staged three finals over the years, and we are very much looking forward to returning to Dublin.”

The 2023 Finals were originally scheduled to be staged at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; however, with the Premier League concluding later than usual due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup taking place in November and December, coupled with the impact of Rugby World Cup 2023 on the EPCR calendar, it was decided to select the Aviva Stadium as next season’s host venue.

McKay added: “We are very happy to continue working with Tottenham Hotspur to stage our Finals there soon. It is a sensational stadium with a burgeoning history of hosting rugby matches.

“In the meantime, it is exciting to be returning to a rugby heartland at the Aviva Stadium, and we look forward to welcoming fans, clubs, players and stakeholders to what promises to be an outstanding weekend in May next year.”

Ticket sales for Dublin 2023 open with a priority window from tomorrow (Friday, 20 May).