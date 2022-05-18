Wayne Barnes will referee Leinster v La Rochelle

Wayne Barnes of England has been selected to referee Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup decider against Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle in Marseille on May 28
Wayne Barnes has been selected to referee the Heineken Champions Cup final. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 11:34
TJ Galvin

England's Wayne Barnes has been selected to referee Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup decider against Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle in Marseille on May 28.

It will be Barnes' third Heineken Champions Cup final, having previously taken charge of the 2010 decider between Biarritz and Toulouse and the 2018 decider between Leinster and Racing 92. It will be the vastly experienced Barnes' 90th European game. 

He will be assisted by English duo Matthew Carley and Christophe Ridley, with Tom Foley of England as TMO and Italy's Stefano Marrama as Citing Commissioner.

England's Luke Pearce has been selected for the EPCR Challenge Cup final between Lyon and Toulon. That game is also on in the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, on May 27.

Pearce refereed last season's Heineken Champions Cup final. His assistant referees will be Ireland's Andrew Brace and Frank Murphy. England's Ian Tempest will be the TMO with Ed Kenny of Ireland as the Citing Commissioner. 

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP FINAL (Kick-off local time)

Leinster Rugby v Stade Rochelais Saturday 28 May – Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (17.45) 

Referee: Wayne Barnes (Eng); Assistant referees: Matthew Carley (Eng), Christophe Ridley (Eng); TMO: Tom Foley (Eng); Citing Commissioner: Stefano Marrama (Ita) 

EPCR CHALLENGE CUP FINAL (Kick-off local time) 

Lyon v RC Toulon Friday 27 May – Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (21.00) 

Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng); Assistant referees: Andrew Brace (Ire), Frank Murphy (Ire); TMO: Ian Tempest (Eng); Citing Commissioner: Ed Kenny (Ire)

