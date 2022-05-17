La Rochelle's Kerr-Barlow out of Champions Cup final - reports

The New Zealander suffered the injury in the semi-final win over Racing 92
La Rochelle's Tawera Kerr-Barlow tackles Finn Russell of Racing 92

Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 16:56

La Rochelle scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow is out of the European Champions Cup final meeting with Leinster due to a broken hand, Midi Olympique reports.

The New Zealander suffered the injury in the semi-final win over Racing 92. He is set to be sidelined for up to six weeks and could target a potential Top 14 final as a comeback date. However, the May 28 European showpiece will come too soon, the French publication confirms.

Kerr-Barlow has been among the most used players for Ronan O'Gara's side in this campaign.

Munster Rugby Squad Training, 10 Acres, UL, Limerick 17/5/2022. Head Coach Johann Van Graan.

Van Graan: Munster are under no illusions at size of Leinster task

