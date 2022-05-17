La Rochelle's Kerr-Barlow out of Champions Cup final - reports

La Rochelle scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow is out of the European Champions Cup final meeting with Leinster due to a broken hand, Midi Olympique reports.

The New Zealander suffered the injury in the semi-final win over Racing 92. He is set to be sidelined for up to six weeks and could target a potential Top 14 final as a comeback date. However, the May 28 European showpiece will come too soon, the French publication confirms.