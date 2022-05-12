Australia & USA the big winners as Rugby World Cup hosts announced 

The 2027 and 2031 men's Rugby World Cups will be held in Australia and the United States, respectively.

Following a meeting of the World Rugby council in Dublin today, the hosts of the next five competitions in both men's and women's rugby were determined.

The USA has been chosen to host the 2033 women's tournaments, in addition to the 2031 men's tournament, which will go a long way to growing the sport in the states.

With the Americans being the only applicants, the move to give the hosting rights for 2031 and 2033 to the United States was one that was expected.

England will host the 2025 edition of the women's World Cup, While Australia will host the 2029 tournament.

Speaking at the Council, World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “Today, we have approved three exceptional Rugby World Cup host nations – England, Australia and USA – providing unprecedented certainty and an unparalleled opportunity to accelerate the growth and impact of rugby globally. It is great for rugby, for fans and for the host nations.

“The confirmation of host locations is supported by a new partnership approach to event delivery, that will power long-term, sustainable development, including in the USA and across the women’s game, enabling the sport to realise its global potential on and off the field, driving significant social and economic benefits for host nations.

“Today is a landmark moment for the sport, and an exciting development for fans. I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making this dream a reality as we look to deliver a truly global sport for all.”

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin added: “As a sport and an international federation, it is imperative that we continually seek new ways to ensure that the sport converts clear potential into impactful outcomes, and today’s decision reflects that commitment.

“A partnership approach will enable us to develop robust strategic objectives that are great for the host nation and great for rugby and build efficiencies of delivery and resourcing, helping to reduce hosting costs from the outset, while maximising fan engagement, revenue and delivery opportunities. All of which will lead to even greater direct investment back into the game at all levels.

“We look forward to continuing our engagement with the host partners to deliver the stage for the world’s best players to perform and a festival to excite and engage fans from around the world, growing the rugby movement together in a responsible and sustainable way.”